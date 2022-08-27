| 14.5°C Dublin

All Blacks stunned again as Argentina claim historic first win in New Zealand

Santiago Carreras is tackled against the All Blacks. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Argentina have made history after winning on New Zealand soil for the first time, with Michael Cheika's side claiming a 25-18 Rugby Championship victory in Christchurch.

The Pumas had only beaten the All Blacks once prior to today - in Sydney in 2020 - but produced a stellar comeback after trailing 15-6.

Argentina limited the home side to just three points in the second half, while wing Emiliano Boffelli was one of the heroes, kicking six penalties and a conversion for a personal haul of 20 points.

Flanker Juan Martín González touched down in the corner in the second half for the key score, with Boffelli's conversion putting Argentina into the lead.

The visitors were able to withstand a ferocious late charge from New Zealand to hold on for a historic win that puts them top of the Rugby Championship after three games.

