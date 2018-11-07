All Blacks star ruled out of Ireland clash after suffering gruesome eye injury in freak training ground accident

All Blacks prop Joe Moody has been ruled out of the remainder of the November internationals after a freak training ground accident left him with a nasty eye injury.

Moody, who started the 2015 World Cup final and all three tests against the Lions in 2017, required three layers of stitches after splitting his eyelid this afternoon while practicing lineouts with his team-mates.

Moody's injury means that Karl Tu’inukuafe, who was nominated alongside rising Ireland star Jordan Larmour for the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award, is now likely to start at loosehead prop against England and Ireland.

"Joe Moody has found a way to get himself injured this year in unusual fashion," All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said.

"It was a lineout lift and he copped someone’s hand. Anyone else and it would have probably missed.

"As our doctor described it, your eyelid is your window washer. So if you have got half of it missing, you can’t wipe your eye and it could affect your eyesight long term. We need to make sure he is OK."

Hansen's world champions face England at Twickenham this Saturday, the first clash between the sides since 2014. The following Saturday, November 17, sees the eagerly awaited clash against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

