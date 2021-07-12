All Blacks set for Dublin visit as Ireland face tough Autumn series

Jacob Stockdale scores the crucial try against New Zealand in 2018, but Ireland’s form has eroded since that historic victory. Photo: Sportsfile

ANDY FARRELL will face the All Blacks for the first time as head coach in November after the IRFU confirmed their autumn series fixtures.

The game represents Ireland's first chance to test themselves against the market leaders since the two sides met in the World Cup quarter-final in 2019, with New Zealand running out comfortable winners.

That forms part of a tough set of fixtures for the head coach who takes his team to Las Vegas to face the United States, before welcoming Japan back to Dublin on November 6.

Then come the All Blacks, before Argentina round out the window on Sunday, November 21.

Japan ran Ireland close in their international two weeks' ago, while Argentina will prove a difficult opponent. The United States proved a meek opposition on Saturday, but will hope to be better on home soil.

Farrell, who was able to hand a number of debuts out in recent weeks, will view this as an important opportunity to test his new faces.

“The July window has been a fantastic period of growth for this group and it was brilliant to have fans back in the Aviva Stadium for both games. We have an exciting year of rugby ahead with an action packed autumn international window, the Six Nations Championship and a tour of New Zealand," he said.

Ireland Fixtures October/November 2021

Las Vegas Rugby Cup

Saturday, October 30

USA v Ireland, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, USA

Autumn Internationals

Saturday, November 6

Ireland v Japan, Aviva Stadium

Saturday, November 13

Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium

Sunday, November 21

Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium