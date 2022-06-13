All Blacks name formidable squad for summer series against Ireland

The All Blacks have named their 36-man squad to take on Ireland in next month's mouthwatering test series.

Ian Foster and his players enter the summer internationals under intense scrutiny in New Zealand after a November series that saw them soundly beaten by both Ireland and France.

However, Andy Farrell's side know they are facing a daunting challenge, with Ireland yet to win on New Zealand soil and suffering a 60-0 defeat in the final game of their three-test whitewash in 2012.

Ireland will name their squad on Wednesday, with Foster selecting a strong panel of players including captain Sam Cane and star out-halves Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett. One selection talking point for the All Blacks was the omission of experienced scrum-half TJ Perenara, with Foster opting to go with the trio of Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie and Folau Fakatava.

"We've had five nines playing really well," said head coach Ian Foster.

"So narrowing that down, we just feel that with Folau and Finlay, they offer something a bit different and a chance to see how we can incorporate that into an All Blacks game."

The first test takes place in Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, July 2, but Ireland open their tour with a game against the New Zealand Maori on Wednesday June 29.

New Zealand squad

Forwards: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Karl Tu'inukuafe, George Bower, Aidan Ross, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett, Sam Cane (captain), Pita Gus Sowakula, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Hoskins Sotutu.

Backs: Aaron Smith, Folau Fakatava, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Stephen Perofeta, Richie Mo'unga, Rieko Ioane, Jack Goodhue, Quinn Tupaea, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan.