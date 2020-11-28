All-Blacks bounce back from recent defeats with resounding win over Argentina

The All Blacks celebrate after winning the 2020 Tri-Nations match against the Argentina Pumas in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Jaimi Joy/Getty Images)

Argentina were unable to conjure a repeat of their historic win over three-time world champions New Zealand as an emotional occasion ended in a resounding 38-0 defeat.

Tries from Dane Coles, Ardie Savea and Patrick Tuipulotu, plus two scores from replacement Will Jordan, helped the All Blacks avenge the shock 25-15 loss suffered a fortnight ago.

The bonus-point victory for Ian Foster’s men in their final match of 2020 puts them in pole position to win the Tri-Nations tournament, as well as preventing them losing three successive matches for the first time since 1998.

With their homeland still in a period of national mourning, the Pumas became the first Argentinian team to play since the death of footballing great Diego Maradona on Wednesday.

Ahead of kick-off at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia, an All Blacks shirt with ‘Maradona 10′ written on the back was laid on the field by New Zealand captain Sam Cane.

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma made 10 changes to the team which drew with Australia last weekend and his outclassed side were fortunate to only be 10-0 down at the break following Coles’ 12th-minute try and a conversion and penalty from Richie Mo’unga.

New Zealand added the gloss their dominant performance deserved in the second period with four scores, each converted by Mo’unga.

Savea powered over following a line-out before Jordan’s first international tries, and an injury-time effort from substitute Tuipulotu sealed an emphatic win.

New Zealand top the table on 11 points, with Argentina and Australia level on six and holding considerably worse points differences ahead of meeting next weekend in the final match of the competition.

Online Editors