All bets off but Rob Howley still has questions to answer after gambling ban

Neil Francis

Rob Howley received an 18-month ban with nine suspended for betting on rugby. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Rob Howley received an 18-month ban with nine suspended for betting on rugby. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

On March 16 last year, Ireland played Wales at the Principality Stadium in the final match of the season.

The Welsh were playing for the Grand Slam. Ireland had a fighting chance of the Championship. That chance was reliant on Ireland actually putting up a fight. Psychologically, Wales were at a different pitch and Ireland were beaten out the gate.

At 25-0 with the clock in the red, Wales let Jordan Larmour over so that they could celebrate early. It was a demoralising loss – Ireland didn’t land a punch. And so to Wales the spoils – well not all of them.