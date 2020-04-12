Agustin Pichot throws his hat into World Rugby ring as further doubt cast on 2020 Australia tour

Former Argentina scrum-half Agustin Pichot has emerged as a rival to England’s Bill Beaumont as chairman of World Rugby.

Despite operating with Pichot as his deputy for his last term in charge after being elected in 2016, Beaumont announced French official Bernard Laporte as his running-mate as he seeks another term.

Normally a formality, this year's ballot will be a battle between to opposing visions for the game with the outspoken former Puma determined to shake up the old order and wrestle control of rugby away from the traditional power-brokers.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, he outlined his plans for the job ahead of the May 10 election.

Included in the six-point blueprint is another tilt at achieving the Nations Championship which was voted down last year, while Pichot plans to use the current Covid-19 shutdown as an opportunity to realign the global season.

He is determined to grow the game beyond its traditional base, citing Brazil and Tunisia as emerging nations worthy of support, while he also wants the sport to develop a flagship video game in the mould of a FIFA or Madden in order to engage the growing e-sports audience.

"It is a critical time and a critical election. I have a different vision of the game to Bill. I'm not saying mine is better than his and I don't have a bad word to say against him, but we think differently," he said.

"Our sport has to adjust to the modern way. It's not about anarchy. It's about modern, equal, professional democracy. We need solidarity and certainty in times of crisis. The system does not trust World Rugby… that's the reality. We have let politics get inside the organisation and that's not good. I have been a part of it and I should have pushed harder for a fairer system.

"This is a time to re-set the structure of our sport and build a game with global appeal, because the shortfall of Covid-19 will be big. We don't want nations going bankrupt. it's about protection for everyone, not just for a few."

Pichot has been an outspoken figure in the world of rugby politics, railing against the sport's residency laws and pushing for an annual international tournament.

He invoked the ire of former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt when he criticised the selection of naturalised South African Jean Kleyn ahead of Irish-born Devin Toner for the World Cup, while he was the driving force behind the Nations Championship proposal that ran aground on the rocks of the Six Nations countries last year.

Pichot wants to revolutionise the tiered voting system at World Rugby, but first he needs to convince those with the majority of votes to elect him.

Thirty three delegates have 50 votes between them at the organisation's Council, with Ireland among the 10 Tier One nations who have three votes, Japan and a number of regional bodies have two and the likes of Georgia and the United States have one each.

Pichot will rely on the support of Tier two nations, but could swing some fellow Rugby Championship countries his way with promises of a revenue-generating model for a global season.

Laporte's flagship proposal is a Club World Cup, operating on an annual basis and replacing the existing European competitions. It was not well-received when announced last week.

The election takes place against the backdrop of an unprecedented global sporting shut-down, with unions and clubs struggling for cash as a result of the loss of television revenue and gate income.

World Rugby are in a position of strength and there are reports in Australia of promises of substantial loans being available from the governing body to help sort the cash crisis there.

The body are chairing weekly phone-calls to find a solution to the fixtures crisis, but hopes of delaying the doomed summer tours until the autumn took a blow this morning with reports in Australia that they may limit international travel for the rest of 2020.

Ireland are due Down Under for two matches in July, but it had been thought that those fixtures could switch to October. The Wallabies are scheduled to play in Dublin in November.

If the Southern Hemisphere nations are not permitted to travel north, the Six Nations may extend their competition to be held on a home and away basis either side of Christmas.

