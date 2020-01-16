Adam Griggs includes uncapped Claire Keohane and Dorothy Wall in Ireland training squad ahead of Six Nations

Ireland Women's coach Adam Griggs will use an uncapped international against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday as a final trial ahead of the Six Nations.

Griggs will take 26 players, divided into 15 forwards and 11 backs, away in order to build on the solid foundations that have been put in place.

"We have had two quality camps in January and the attitude and application from the players has been excellent," said Griggs.

"We have had to make some tough decisions reducing the squad to 26 for this weekend, but these are the sort of headaches that we, as a coaching group, want."

The list includes two uncapped players in UL-Bohemian back Claire Keohane, a seasoned veteran of the Sevens circuit, and forward Dorothy Wall from Fethard RFC in Tipperary.

"This warm-up fixture against Wales will provide the platform for us to fine-tune our game and test ourselves in areas we have been working on under match intensity heading into the Six Nations which is always of great value to the coaching group and players."

It is also a shot at taking a slice of revenge for a home loss to the Welsh back in November when the Irish were edged out 15-13 by a last-minute try from Keira Bevan at the Belfield Bowl.

Griggs will be eager to improve on the fifth-place finish in last year's Six Nations, returning one win from the five rounds.

"We've a good mix of youth and experience with this selection and they will get the first opportunity of 2020 to represent our group and have the chance to stake their claim for the jersey before we start the tournament in Energia Park."

There should be no excuses for Ireland on the opening afternoon of the Six Nations when Scotland enter the Energia Park on Sunday, February 2nd.

IRELAND SQUAD FOR WALES TRAINING WEEKEND (Friday, Jan 17-Sunday, Jan 19).

Backs (11): E Breen (Munster), M Claffey (Leinster), E Considine (Munster), K Dane (Ulster), L Delany (IQ Rugby), A Doyle (Munster), A Hughes (Leinster), C Keohane (Munster)*, E Murphy (IQ Rugby), S Naoupu (Leinster), L Sheehan (Munster);

Forwards (15): A Caplice (IQ Rugby), C Cooney (Leinster), V Dabanovich-O'Mahony (Leinster), L Djougang (Leinster), L Feeley (Connacht), N Fryday (Connacht), C Griffin (Munster), L Lyons (IQ Rugby), A McDermott (Leinster), C McLaughlin (Ulster), E McMahon (IQ Rugby), C Moloney (IQ Rugby), H O'Connor (Leinster), L Peat (Leinster), D Wall (Munster)*.

*Uncapped at this level

Warm-up Uncapped Match

Sunday 19th January, Wales Women v Ireland Women - Vale Resort, Cardiff.

Ireland Fixtures, Women's Six Nations 2020

Sun, 2nd Feb, Ireland Women v Scotland Women, Energia Park, Donnybrook, KO 13.00hrs

Sun, 9th Feb, Ireland Women v Wales Women, Energia Park, Donnybrook, KO 13.00hrs

Sun, 23rd Feb, England Women v Ireland Women, Castle Park, Doncaster, KO 12.45hrs

Sun, 8th Mar, Ireland Women v Italy Women, Energia Park, Donnybrook, KO 13.00hrs

Sun, 15th Mar, France Women v France Women, Le Stadium, Lille, KO 15.35GMT/16.35 Local Time

