'A tour like this is invaluable' - Ireland looking forward to Japan test

Katie O'Dwyer in action for Ireland during the Six Nations. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ireland prop Katie O’Dwyer feels ‘incredibly lucky’ to be part of the Ireland women's team's first-ever summer tour, ahead of their test against Japan in Shizuoka on Saturday.

Greg McWilliams' side face two tests against the Cherry Blossoms on the three-week tour. Ten uncapped players have made the trip to Asia, including four who’ve just completed their Leaving Certificate.

The tour is the latest of the many positive developments made in the women’s game in recent weeks with the IRFU announcing full-time contracts for the women’s 15s side, ranging up to €30,000 plus match fees. Gillian McDarby has also been announced as the IRFU’s first Head of Women’s Performance and Pathways.

O’Dwyer labelled the significance of the tour as ‘huge,’ and is delighted to be part of a ‘special time’ for the side.

“We speak every day about how special it is,” said the 31-year-old Galway native, ahead of Saturday’s test.

“A tour like this is invaluable. You get goosebumps when you think about it. It doesn't matter whether you're in the RDS or out here. We won't take things for granted. It’s what we’ve wanted for years and what we’ve been pushing for. We’re looking forward to working with Gillian and we think she'll be absolutely brilliant in the job.”

22-year-old centre Enya Breen also spoke of her pride in being part of the side's first-ever summer tour, and admitted it’s a step nobody anticipated to be made soon.

“It is really exciting,” said Breen. “Things are happening that I don't think anybody anticipated in the last few years. Massive changes are being made, it’s a new chapter. The foundations were set during the Six Nations, and we're just trying to build on that going forward.”

Japan are heading to the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in September, and while Ireland missed out on qualification, they will take confidence from their 15-12 victory when the sides met at the RDS last November.

“They're a good side, but we’re very sure we can put it up to them,” O’Dwyer added.

“Japan have been playing really well so far and have played South Africa and Australia. We’re looking at their strengths and weaknesses like we do for every game. We’re looking at our own game more so. We’ll get out and put it up to them like we did in November.

“As a group the major goal is to bring in the new players in and incorporate them in. It's a high performance environment. It’s not easy, to get those relationships going and build for the future. You're starting from scratch and it’s important to bring everyone along.”

Breen is also keen to help the younger players settle in at international level, and said the Japanese heat is challenging to their preparations.

“Everyone's here because they deserve to be. It's great to see new young faces and to see what the pathways are bringing through at the moment. It'll be exciting to see what they do. Tuesday was another tough day. It felt like 42 degrees with the humidity up at around 80pc. Getting used to that has been tough, but it's hugely exciting to be here.”