350 pages of mind-numbing tedium - recent rugby books are spectacularly ordinary reads

Paul Kimmage

There's a scene in episode three of The Queen's Gambit, the new drama series on Netflix, that struck a chord last week, perhaps because words are my business and people have always interested me, and perhaps because I've been bludgeoned lately with some spectacularly ordinary reads.

The scene features two women: Jean Blake, a journalist with America's Life magazine, is sitting in a swanky hotel room in Las Vegas with Beth Harmon, a teenage chess prodigy, who lost her mother in a car crash and was raised in an orphanage. A photographer is taking photographs; Blake is asking questions

"I was just wondering how you learned to play chess?" she inquires.

