350 pages of mind-numbing tedium - recent rugby books are spectacularly ordinary reads

There's a scene in episode three of The Queen's Gambit, the new drama series on Netflix, that struck a chord last week, perhaps because words are my business and people have always interested me, and perhaps because I've been bludgeoned lately with some spectacularly ordinary reads.

The scene features two women: Jean Blake, a journalist with America's Life magazine, is sitting in a swanky hotel room in Las Vegas with Beth Harmon, a teenage chess prodigy, who lost her mother in a car crash and was raised in an orphanage. A photographer is taking photographs; Blake is asking questions

"I was just wondering how you learned to play chess?" she inquires.

"Mister Shaibel taught me," Beth replies. "He was the janitor at Methuen (the orphanage)."

"A janitor taught you to play? Really?"

"When I was eight."

"It must have been such a distraction from life in such a depressing place. You must have been very lonely?"

"I didn't mind being alone."

Blake takes a drag from her cigarette and reflects on the nature of chess.

"Do you imagine that you saw the king as a father and the queen as a mother?" she asks. "I mean, one to attack, one to protect?'

"They're just pieces," Beth says. "And anyway, it was the board I noticed first."

"The board?"

"Yes. It's an entire world of just 64 squares. I feel . . . safe, in it. I can control it. I can dominate it. And it's predictable. So if I get hurt I only have myself to blame."

"How interesting," Blake says.

Another interview.

France have just beaten Ireland in Paris. Joe Molloy is the anchor for Virgin Media and is reflecting on the game with Matt Williams and Rob Kearney. "So how do Ireland begin to analyse that?" he asks Williams, planting an image. "Andy Farrell is jotting a list on the aeroplane home - first Six Nations campaign. Where are we?"

"Well, he better have a big book," Williams grins.

Then he gets down to business: "Has that team made progress? That's the question we've got to ask." He doesn't see it and lists the problems - the scrum falling apart, the weakness of the bench, the performance of Jacob Stockdale, the loss of shape when the pressure came on, the need for significant improvement and change.

Then Kearney interjects.

"I think it has been a disjointed season for them as well," he says. "And that has had a big impact. You've got a whole new coaching team coming in here, trying to implement a new game plan, a new way of playing and suddenly, in the middle of March, you've no access to these players again for six or seven months. There hasn't been the progress that we might have expected, but I think with this group being together for the next eight weeks, I think we'll see a lot of progress."

"So how have France managed to do it?" Molloy asks. "Because the same applies to them?"

Kearney doesn't flinch but sounds like he's starting to flounder: "They started the tournament really well, didn't they? They were up on top and . . . the French camp looks like a very happy place. And they're at home tonight as well, and it's a tough ask to go there, to Paris, and to win away from home."

There's a word for it.

Check.

It's often said that there are more possible moves in a game of chess than atoms in the universe. And there are any number of quotes comparing chess to life:

"To win you have to make a move."

"Sometimes you have to move backwards to take better steps forward."

"Play it wisely or you're dead."

"Every decision you make has an impact on the rest of your life."

But what if you've devoted that life to rugby?

Rob Kearney is 34 years old and is (according to his just-published autobiography) Ireland's most decorated rugby player. That's 219 appearances for Leinster, 95 caps for Ireland, two Grand Slams, two more Six Nations titles, four European Champions Cups, six Pro14 titles and a European Player of the Year award.

But forget all that.

Imagine his life as a game of chess. Imagine the people he's met and places he's been and the thoughts in his head and the things he's seen. Imagine he was telling you the story of his life? Where do you think it would start? When do you think it would start? How do you think it would it start? Let's check his book:

A dressing room in Tokyo.

A Saturday in October, 2019.

A 46-14 defeat to New Zealand.

Rory Best is 38 years old and is (according to his recently published autobiography) one of Ireland's greatest ever captains, and one of the most popular. That's 218 appearances for Ulster, 124 caps for Ireland, two Grand Slams, two more Six Nations titles, and an OBE.

But forget all that.

Imagine his life as a game of chess. Imagine the people he's met and places he's been and the thoughts in his head and the things he's seen. Imagine he was telling you the story his life? Where do you think it would start? When do you think it would start? How do you think it would it start? Let's check his book:

A dressing room in Tokyo.

A Saturday in October, 2019.

A 46-14 defeat to New Zealand.

Here's Rob: "When the game is over, we hug each other and we troop back into our dressing room. I take off my boots and just sit there and think to myself. That's it. I am done, so done, with international rugby. I've had my fill. It's all hassle. Too much stress and hassle."

Here's Rory: "The atmosphere in that changing room was the worst I have ever experienced. As I sat there, realising that when I pulled off my Ireland jersey, it would be for the last time, there was a part of me that was relieved it was all over."

Here's the question: Why does Rob sound like Rory? Is that the best he can do? 350 pages of mind-numbing tedium with an arse-licking note to his "valued partners" - Audi, Nike, National Dairy Council, Aer Lingus, Newbridge Silverware, Bank of Ireland, Vodafone - at the end? Where's the chess? Where's the life?

Why does it read like an elongated business card?

Another book: Fuel, the Sean O'Brien autobiography. He's played in the same games as Rob and avoids the same potholes. Paddy Jackson? He has obviously never heard of him. Gerbrandt Grobler? Ditto. Painkillers? Concussion? The challenges facing the game? Naah, that doesn't seemingly interest him. He's just a guy who loves the crack.

Here's an account of a night out in Cassidy's: I was sitting beside the musicians. The toilets were about seven yards away, and I was going in and out of the loo basically after every pint. On one occasion, all the urinals were in use. I was bursting, and turned around to have a piss in the doorway. I turned around and a fella was staring at me. He said: 'You're after pissing on my leg.' 'I didn't piss on your leg.' He goes: 'You did." 'Well, I might have splashed you,' I said, 'but you weren't here in front of me.'

You couldn't make it up . . . actually, that's not true.

Another book - the audio version of Brian O'Driscoll as imagined by Mario Rosenstock on Gift Grub. Some of Ireland's greatest players - O'Driscoll (BOD), Paul O'Connell (POC) Ronan O'Gara (ROG) and Donncha O'Callaghan (DOC) - have gathered in a studio. The producer calls them to order: "Hi everybody, on behalf of Brian I'd like to thank you all for taking part in the reading. Brian? When you're ready, off we go.

BOD: "Chapter 1. It keeps coming into my head. This is England. This is Croke Park. This could lead to the Grand Slam. I receive the ball 25 yards out."

(Someone is chuckling in the background.)

ROG: "Get off me, will ye!"

BOD: "I eviscerate the English defence single-handedly to score the crucial try."

(The laughing continues)

ROG: "Will ye just get off me, will ye?"

Producer: "Sorry, is there a problem, Ronan?"

ROG: Sorry, Donncha O'Callaghan is just trying to give me a wedgie there."

Producer: "Okay Donncha, thank you."

DOC: "I'm sorry, he is truly awash with greatness."

Producer: "Okay, take it from 'I receive' Brian."

BOD: "I receive the ball 25 yards out. I eviscerate the English defence single-handedly to score this crucial try."

POC: "Sorry, can I get in there?

Producer: "Yes, Paul, is there a problem?"

POC: "Is that not a bit of an exaggeration Brian? I remember distinctly you were only one yard out when you got that ball!"

ROG: "Sorry, Paulie."

POC: "Yes, Rodge?"

ROG: "In fairness to Brian, you can avail of a far bigger tax break if the book is fiction as opposed to fact."

BOD: "Are you serious Rodge?"

ROG: "Absolutely Brian. I got a huge break on mine."

Producer: "Okay Brian, go from 'I receive' again."

BOD: "I receive the ball . . . on my own goal line and sprint 100 yards, like a tormented gazelle, all the way to glory underneath the posts."

POC: "Jesus!"

ROG: "That's cash in the bank right there."

And that's the bottom line.