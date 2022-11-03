| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

16 days, five top-quality matches and three players who are primed to benefit

Brendan Fanning

Robert Baloucoune, Jack Crowley and Max Deegan are all set to capitalise on an intense November schedule. Expand

Close

Robert Baloucoune, Jack Crowley and Max Deegan are all set to capitalise on an intense November schedule.

Robert Baloucoune, Jack Crowley and Max Deegan are all set to capitalise on an intense November schedule.

Robert Baloucoune, Jack Crowley and Max Deegan are all set to capitalise on an intense November schedule.

A few months on from the biggest challenge for any Ireland squad in the professional era comes its little brother: another five top-quality games, allowing for Fiji’s world ranking of 12th, spread across the national side and its most famous province.

Instead of three tests with New Zealand and two versus the Maori, now we have a 16-day spell where men in green will have three tests and an A international and men in red will break new ground, against a South African XV, before a 45,000 sell-out crowd in Páirc uí Chaiomh.

Most Watched

Privacy