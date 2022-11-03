A few months on from the biggest challenge for any Ireland squad in the professional era comes its little brother: another five top-quality games, allowing for Fiji’s world ranking of 12th, spread across the national side and its most famous province.

Instead of three tests with New Zealand and two versus the Maori, now we have a 16-day spell where men in green will have three tests and an A international and men in red will break new ground, against a South African XV, before a 45,000 sell-out crowd in Páirc uí Chaiomh.

Taken together, it’s the kind of exam you sit only if your ambition is to be in the top rank of contenders. This sequence of events is a journey into space for those IRFU men, still above ground, who were there when amateurism was hastily bundled into a skip, just as the professional game landed on our doorstep.

If Tom Hanks had been spokesperson for our national rugby body back then, he’d have been telling Houston we have a problem. Unveiling such a vista would have required a clatter of defibrillators to deal with the consequences. So, we are on phase two of this voyage into the unknown. This is what professional rugby is supposed to look like: a slalom of quality games putting players under stress.

To deal with filling the green corner. Andy Farrell has thrown up 46 names to cover the first 24-hour period this weekend. Along with a few lads he let go, another few either injured or unavailable but who are taking some part in the prep, that’s circa 55 names.

This too would have been unthinkable when the rugby world was changing shape and those, in this country, tasked with its safekeeping were clinging to the edge of the earth.

It’s taken a lot of effort and coordination to get to this point. What unfolds over the next few weeks will not define Ireland’s chances in RWC France next year, but it will fill in some of the background for sure.

With that in mind, the selection of Robert Baloucoune at the business end of the weekend is welcome. Ireland’s only hope of getting near a medal podium is to have players designed to break games out of the ordinary.

Baloucoune has the skills for this. The challenge has been, and is, to get his rugby nous onto the same plane. The only way you can do this is through training, playing and coaching. You can turbo charge the process but you can’t bypass it.

Baloucoune has yet to sample the smells and sounds of a full house in Lansdowne Road when the opposition is top of the range. The Pumas are hardly innocents abroad but they were no-hopers in what was Baloucoune’s second test a year ago. His first, a few months earlier against the US, was a turkey shoot. And now he’s looking down the barrel of a world champion Springbok challenge.

Friday night will probably be a better information-gathering exercise for Andy Farrell. If the coach stuck his neck out in securing the uniquely arduous programme in New Zealand in the summer, then he was on the same track in hoping the All Blacks would put a powerful squad together for the RDS game. His prayers have been answered.

If Ireland get a decent result from this run out it will be a significant marker laid down. To gauge New Zealand’s interest in restoring some order to their relationship with Ireland you should go back to 2016. On the first weekend of November that year Joe Schmidt created history with his rapidly developing side, beating New Zealand in Chicago.

The rematch was a fortnight later in Dublin. We’ll always remember the coach’s demeanour in that match week. It was like he felt Irish fans didn’t understand what was coming. What arrived was the ugly side of New Zealand. They left with the result in the bag but having lost a few friends.

The way rugby is micro-monitored nowadays means cheap shots are more expensive. That has huge implications for discipline, but don’t for a moment believe this group of men in black won’t have the quality and the hunger to park Ireland A.

Seven of the starting Irish forwards were part of Farrell’s tour to NZ, but the most interesting selection up front is Marty Moore on the bench. The tighthead wasn’t mapped when Farrell was putting together his 22 forwards for that trip in June/July.

Behind the scrum there is an orderly queue of lads with their hands up. The return of Jacob Stockdale is hugely welcome, and his experience will be needed in a backline who will be up against it.

If you were throwing down a few bob on two players to add to their early-season momentum, it would be Jack Crowley and Max Deegan. Crowley is still adjusting to the daylight having been kept in the shed at the end of Johann van Graan’s back garden. After a bout of blinking he’s making a good job of it.,

Like Crowley, Deegan is flying on the back of a fortnight in Bloemfontein, which is more than you could say for the average tourist who stumbles across that spot on the high veldt. Both are taking advantage of the best-looking fixture list since playing rugby became a career path in this country. More of the same please.