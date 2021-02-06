| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

10 Priorities for Farrell to tackle

Andrew Porter would afford Ireland a huge benefit if he switched back to loosehead. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Andrew Porter would afford Ireland a huge benefit if he switched back to loosehead. Photo: Sportsfile

Andrew Porter would afford Ireland a huge benefit if he switched back to loosehead. Photo: Sportsfile

Andrew Porter would afford Ireland a huge benefit if he switched back to loosehead. Photo: Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Tomorrow marks the beginning of Andy Farrell’s second season as Ireland head coach and after a disrupted, inconsistent 12 months the jury remains out on the former England international, his inexperienced coaching team and the performance of their boss, David Nucifora.

There is a delicate balancing act at play. On the one hand, Farrell needs to win to breed confidence into a damaged group of players, while he also must begin the process of building towards the World Cup in 2023 by figuring out a clear succession plan.

After a difficult first year, Cardiff offers a chance at renewal and momentum for a coach who is still getting used to the top job.

Most Watched

Privacy