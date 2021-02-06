10 Priorities for Farrell to tackle

Tomorrow marks the beginning of Andy Farrell’s second season as Ireland head coach and after a disrupted, inconsistent 12 months the jury remains out on the former England international, his inexperienced coaching team and the performance of their boss, David Nucifora.

There is a delicate balancing act at play. On the one hand, Farrell needs to win to breed confidence into a damaged group of players, while he also must begin the process of building towards the World Cup in 2023 by figuring out a clear succession plan.

After a difficult first year, Cardiff offers a chance at renewal and momentum for a coach who is still getting used to the top job.

He has a lot on his plate, but here are the main things he should be focusing on as we begin to pivot towards France in two-and-a-half years’ time.

1 – The Sexton problem

The elephant in the room is wearing the No 10 jersey.

Johnny Sexton is Ireland’s best out-half in February 2021, but the captain will be 38 at the next World Cup and has had more bad performances in the green jersey over the past two seasons than he did in the previous 10. He also has a regular issue with soft tissue injuries.

Farrell has backed the Dubliner as his captain and stood by him despite his on-pitch mutiny in Paris.

Former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio said this week that Paddy Jackson is the best Irish No 10 in the game right now, but he remains firmly off-limits. Joey Carbery has been out for a year, Harry Byrne, Ben Healy and Jack Crowley are not first choice at their provinces.

So, we go into this tournament with Sexton as the main man. Billy Burns is his back-up, Ross Byrne is there to support and Jack Carty and JJ Hanrahan are out of favour.

As it stands, there is no real contingency plan if Sexton, with his age, declining performance and injury profile, doesn’t make it to France.

If Burns is next man in line, he needs international experience and that needs to start now.

2 – Establish an identity

What sort of team are Ireland? What sort of team would they like to be known as? When asked about this yesterday, Farrell steered his answer back to tomorrow’s game and that’s probably fair enough given the stakes.

A year ago, he was talking about tapping into the aggression that he experienced as a player facing Ireland at Croke Park. Passion and desire, being hard to play against. The kind of thing we thought we’d grown out of, but Farrell believes that a bit of brute force and ignorance could go a long way with this team.

There is a thinking within the set-up that, in the end, Joe Schmidt’s pursuit of discipline neutered the team’s physicality and stopped players from pushing the envelope.

The playing style will be part of that identity, but Ireland should be the kind of team no one wants to play against and that didn’t look like it was the case last year.

3 – Fix the lineout

The stats show that Ireland’s lineout was actually reasonably decent last year, but you only have to think back to the biggest games to recall the moments where the pressure came on and the whole thing came crashing down.

Paul O’Connell has been installed to great excitement and as one of the designers of Ireland’s lineout he is perfectly placed to assist in its repair.

Ultimately, the legendary former second-row can’t go on to the pitch and call the ball on himself, so it is up to the current players to execute consistently when the pressure’s on.

Any analysis of Mike Catt’s attack begins with the caveat that the supply of ball was poor last year.

For Ireland to compete for honours, this is an essential fix.

4 – Take the pressure off the No 10

We saw glimpses of this in some games last season, but the injuries in the team didn’t help lessen the responsibility on Sexton’s shoulders.

A second playmaker is part of the solution, but Conor Murray needs to take more responsibility too, whether by challenging the line or keeping aggressive defences in check by sending the forwards around the corner.

Again, a fit Carbery would give Ireland a chance to try the Munster pivot at No 15, where he could come into the line and run the show in the way Beauden Barrett does for New Zealand.

Hugo Keenan certainly has the footballing ability to step up, while Garry Ringrose is another likely contender.

A second playmaker makes Ireland less predictable, allows them to attack both sides of the ruck and also means Sexton can be protected that little bit more and can choose his moments.

5 – Become a world-class rucking team again

The dynamics of the breakdown have changed since Joe Schmidt departed, but the need for speed, accuracy and technique around the ruck remains paramount.

Starting in 2019, and particularly in 2020, Ireland’s attacking breakdown became sloppy, which again stalled any attacking progress.

Again, O’Connell’s passion for the ruck will be of benefit here, as he drills the players to get back to the sort of levels that blew the All Blacks away in the tackle area in 2018.

Ireland assistant coach Paul O'Connell. Photo: Sportsfile

Whatsapp Ireland assistant coach Paul O'Connell. Photo: Sportsfile

6 – Unleash Porter

On his last trip to Cardiff, Andrew Porter slipped across from tighthead to loosehead for a bit of pre-World Cup practice and in doing so he ended Wales prop’s Leon Brown’s hopes of going to Japan when he destroyed him in the scrum.

The 24-year-old’s power allows him to cope well at tighthead, but the workload there means he isn’t able to bring the destructive elements of his all-round game to the party, while he can’t quite attack the scrum in the way he can in the No 1 shirt.

Cian Healy looked a fading force in 2020, Dave Kilcoyne is 31 now and there’s concern about the younger looseheads. Porter fixes that problem and allows you to start with him and Tadhg Furlong in the side, which makes the Irish tight-five a truly frightening prospect.

7 – Kick early and often

The breakdown tweaks have led to a resurgence in the kind of kick tennis that once dominated the game around the 2007 World Cup.

While England have copped flak for kicking the leather off the ball, statistical studies showed that the ‘total kicks in play’ number had the highest correlation to winning games at 93pc.

According to the QBE ‘Risk and Reward’ study published before the tournament: “Playing for territory by kicking, and thus playing without the ball, was the most successful risk management strategy.”

In the 2020 Six Nations, only one victorious team kicked less than their opponents.

Ireland have good kickers of the ball across the park, while they have a potent weapon in Robbie Henshaw’s excellent fielding from No 12 – an unusual attribute for an inside centre.

Often, they only kicked after a number of phases, when the chance to catch the opposition while conserving energy was staring them in the face. It’s time to use the boot to better effect.

8 – Decide on a clear in-game strategy

Perhaps the most curious part of Ireland’s year under Farrell was the team’s strategy around penalties.

In Paris, they took on a long-ranger but then kicked a far easier effort to the corner with half-time approaching and got turned over.

Against Georgia, they took their points when they could have been building a score.

After they beat the All Blacks in 2016, Ireland pivoted firmly towards going to the corner and backing that superbly effective lineout, but with an untrustworthy set-piece, the plan became muddled.

Sexton is into his second year as captain and should have more clarity around what he is doing in this regard.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is building for World Cup 2023. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is building for World Cup 2023. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

9 – Keep building the belief

This Ireland team was heavily scarred by the 2019 collapse and in the wake of their Paris defeat Farrell sent for help in the form of performance specialist Gary Keegan, who has been working with the players on their confidence.

Even if there are worries about the mileage on some of the older players’ clocks, there is no doubting the quality in this Irish squad. It’s only three seasons since most of them won a Grand Slam.

Restoring that belief would be a big step along the way.

10 – Win

Last year was a write-off in many ways, but when the Georgia performance went so badly, the pressure came on Farrell’s shoulders.

Ultimately, a string of big victories would give the coach more breathing space to make big calls and introduce new faces like Gavin Coombes and Ryan Baird.

All of those micro improvements should feed into a better performance on the pitch and Ireland weren’t that far away last season. A strong tournament would be a timely lift.