Inept tactics and set-piece woes haunt wilting Irish effort

Perhaps it was all Greg McWilliams could do but paraphrase Kipling’s musings on those terrible twins.

“This is why you love sport. One minute it’s great, the next it’s terrible,” he said.

Just one week after a record comeback and the highest tally of points and tries in seven years, Ireland succumbed meekly, 29-10, to their resurgent hosts.

Japan established a little modern landmark of their own, this being their first win against the Irish in some 20 years, and only the second in their history.

The tables were not just upturned but scattered into kindling. The unchallenged dominance of the Irish lineout imploded, as the Japanese decided to not only launch a defensive front foot when the ball was in play, but propel themselves skywards when it was in touch.

That the hosts’ own lineout was predominantly a catastrophe ultimately didn’t matter.

And, after conceding a second-minute try, vacating a vast blindside for Natasja Behan (inset) to score a maiden try in her second successive start, Japan dictated this set-piece too, exploiting Ireland’s appallingly disconnected midfield defence to gain a 12-5 half-time lead.

Three more tries would consolidate the victory as Ireland visibly wilted. Indeed, they had done so throughout the build-up to this game, physically incapable of applying themselves as thoroughly to training as they had in week one.

With a Japanese side benefiting from their second week together, the transformation was perhaps inevitable, though few reckoned the impact would be so devastating.

Mentally, Ireland toiled, unable to divert tactics which were palpably unfit for purpose.

The loss of Dorothy Wall, Sam Monaghan and Christy Haney was simply too heavy a burden to carry and the youthful back-line were suffocated.

That Linda Djougang was tasked with a shift of 70 minutes, on both sides of the scrum, without being able to conduct a warm-up, may have been a tribute to her resilience but it was also a damning indictment.

Chloe Pearse’s first impact, to hold up a certain try on the goal-line, reflected poorly on a management already operating with one hand tied.

Scorers — Ireland: Behan, O’Dwyer try each. Japan: Matsuda 2 tries; Nagura, Kato try each; Otsuka try, 2 cons.

Japan – R Matsuda; H Nagura, M Furuta, S Nakayama (M Yamamoto 77), K Imakugi; A Otsuka (O Yoshimura 63), M Abe (M Tsukui 63); S Minami capt (S Kato 52), N Nagata (K Taniguchi 61), Y Sadaka (M Lavemai 52); Y Sato, M Takano (K Tamai 52); S Sato (O Yoshimura 63) , I Nagata, A Nagai (K Hosokawa 56).

Ireland – M Deely; N Behan (E Tilly 76), A Dalton (L Tarpey 75), E Breen, A Doyle; D O’Brien, A Hughes (M Scuffil-McCabe 56); L Feely (K O’Dwyer 47), N Jones (E Hooban 70), L Djougang (C Pearse 71); N Fryday capt, H O’Connor (T Schutzler 74); J Brown (J Keating 74), E McMahon, G Moore.

Ref – Lauren Jenner (NZRU)