In an era of hyper-awareness, the spectre of brain injury looms large over rugby’s future

Caelan Doris and Bobbie Goulding are men of different codes and vastly contrasting eras.

One is a current rugby union international with an exciting future; the other is a retired rugby league star dealing with the shock diagnosis of early-onset dementia at the age of 49 and part of a lawsuit against the governing bodies who ran his sport.

Both men spoke this week about the effect the injuries they suffered while playing their sport had on their lives and, while the circumstances are very different, they both carry huge weight for those contemplating the future of collision sport.

As Andy Farrell can attest, attitudes towards head injuries in rugby union are very different now to when he was playing with and against Goulding in the 1990s and early 2000s and winning the Super League’s Man of Steel award twice.

Goulding’s account of the way he was treated as a player, how he and his team-mates were able to manipulate the lax protocols of the era and the subsequent effect his brain injuries had on his life is harrowing.

Similarly, the stories that came out of the union camp last year when Steve Thompson – another former team-mate of Farrell – and others decided to go down the legal route last year shocked fans and administrators alike.

Farrell is immersed in rugby. He’s an international coach, a former dual-code star and the father of one of the game’s modern greats. He’s been in professional dressing rooms his entire adult life and firmly believes players get looked after better now than ever.

“I think the game is in safe hands going forward because of the extra vigilance around this subject,” he said yesterday.

While the protocols rugby union has put in place have their critics, they are far more robust than before.

The sport is taking the issue seriously. Three of Farrell’s most important players were stood down for extended periods in the last year due to repeat injuries.

It could be argued that the time out of the game cost Johnny Sexton, James Ryan and Doris the glory of a Lions tour, but there’s no doubting that they and their employers put their interests first.

Even though rugby union has protocols in place and has player welfare at the heart of its regime, there is no getting away from the rawness of Doris’s account. Even in a sport with its assessments and return-to-play protocols, with law tweaks, reduced contact in training and an ‘if in doubt, sit them out’ mentality, we have a 23-year-old player at the outset of a promising career speaking about short-term memory loss and speech problems.

Doris was knocked out on his international debut, suffered another blow in a European game against Benetton and then went for specialist help in Birmingham when he suffered a third injury in a pre-Six Nations training game against Ulster.

He was put forward for interview on Wednesday as the IRFU launched the new Ireland jersey before the November window and the Christmas rush. In an ideal world, he’s one of the players who will be the face of this team in the coming decade.

Doris was asked about his injury and spoke with a rare openness about the issues he endured. He did his sport a service. He’s hopeful those problems are behind him, has been cleared to play by the medics and is likely to start against Japan and New Zealand.

No doubt, the sport will continue to evolve and adapt to the existential threat of concussion as his career continues.

Indeed, it’s not the only issue World Rugby faces. A group of hookers yesterday raised their concerns about the potential for neck injury in the scrum in what was another reminder of how dangerous this sport, played by young, fit, powerful athletes colliding at force and high speed, can be.

Ireland internationals John Fogarty, Declan Fitzpatrick, Nathan White, Kevin McLaughlin and Dominic Ryan all retired in the past decade due to head injuries.

World Rugby has repeatedly stated its commitment to player welfare and recently launched its six-point plan on the issue. Along with their commitments came law tweaks designed to reduce the collisions that lead to concussive incidents.

Unlike in Goulding’s era, playing rugby league, the unions and governing bodies are acutely aware of the issue and attempting to mitigate the damage.

Farrell believes the issue is being dealt with and that his players are in “safe hands”.

Ultimately, it is the parents of the next player generation who will decide on rugby’s future.

Doris’s comments will inform their call on whether their kids should pick up the oval ball or choose to play something else.