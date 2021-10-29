| 10.3°C Dublin

In an era of hyper-awareness, the spectre of brain injury looms large over rugby’s future

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Rare openness: Caelan Doris. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Caelan Doris and Bobbie Goulding are men of different codes and vastly contrasting eras.

One is a current rugby union international with an exciting future; the other is a retired rugby league star dealing with the shock diagnosis of early-onset dementia at the age of 49 and part of a lawsuit against the governing bodies who ran his sport.

Both men spoke this week about the effect the injuries they suffered while playing their sport had on their lives and, while the circumstances are very different, they both carry huge weight for those contemplating the future of collision sport.

