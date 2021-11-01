‘I’m really looking forward to helping out’ – Joe Schmidt set to making coaching return with the Blues

Joe Schmidt is set to return to coaching in the coming weeks after agreeing to rejoin the Blues ahead of next year's Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

The former Ireland boss, who recently stepped down from his role as World Rugby director of rugby and high performance, will return to Blues in a part-time role as a support coach.

Schmidt led Ireland to three Six Nations titles, including the Grand Slam in 2018, after he had guided Leinster to two Heineken Cups in 2011 and 2012.

The Kiwi previously worked as assistant coach with the Blues from 2005 to 2007, and is now set to provide support to current head coach Leon MacDonald.

Schmidt will link up with the Blues, along with Auckland Bunnings’ NPC defence coach Craig McGrath, to offset the departure of Tana Umaga, who stepped down as defence coach to focus on his family business after this year's Super Rugby season.

Schmidt had said he intended to retire from coaching upon finishing his tenure with Ireland following the disappointing 2019 World Cup campaign, but the vastly experienced 56-year-old has been tempted back to his former club.

“I’m really looking forward to coming back and helping out the coaching staff at the Blues,” Schmidt said.

“I know pretty much the whole crew and it’s a nice fit stepping in for Tana, who I greatly respect.

“I have really enjoyed getting to know Leon. He is doing a great job and has got the team in a really good place after their success this year. I’ve also got a lot of time for Ice (McGrath) and look forward to linking up with him again."

MacDonald, who was capped 56 times by the All Blacks, revealed he and Schmidt had already been in regular contact over the last year.

“Joe has been mentoring me the last 12 months, which has been incredibly helpful,” MacDonald said.

“Having him as part of the coaching team will give us a different voice in the mix and he can also look at things through a different lens and really challenge us.”

Blues CEO Andrew Hore added:

“Our strategic plan is clear. We need to develop success for today and develop success for tomorrow.

“In this role, Joe will be able to support Leon and also Craig, as our new defence coach, given Joe’s own expertise as a defence coach over many years. It is an ideal blend of youth and experience, and we are rapt to be able to have both join our camp.”