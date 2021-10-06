‘I'm positive and optimistic we'll see that reach 100pc’ – IRFU and FAI set for full crowds for autumn fixtures

There have been restrictions on attendances at games since sport returned. Image credit: Sportsfile.

The IRFU and FAI have been handed a major boost ahead of the upcoming November internationals after Minister for Sport Jack Chambers said he was “positive and optimistic” that the Aviva Stadium could be at full capacity for games next month.

The news will be hugely welcomed by the IRFU and FAI, as they continue to count the devastating financial cost of the pandemic.

As things stand, the IRFU have been preparing for the possibility that Ireland's games against Japan, Argentina and a mouthwatering showdown with New Zealand may be played at 75pc capacity, but the minister's comments today are significant ahead of the further loosening of restrictions after October 22.

“I'm positive and optimistic we'll see a further increase," Chambers told Newstalk's Lunchtime Live, following the announcement that an additional €65m in funding has been made available for Sport Ireland this year, bringing the total amount in 2021 to €91.3m.

"I think if you look at the general Covid figures and the huge positivity around the vaccination roll out, I'm positive and optimistic we'll see that reach 100pc.

"But that will be subject to a government decision in the week prior to the (October) 22nd and the IRFU are obviously awaiting that.

"But I'm positive and optimistic that we could see 100pc spectators for the November rugby internationals and also Ireland have an important game against Portugal as well in the qualifiers. I know the FAI would like to maximise the attendance at that as well.

"I think we are seeing that return to some sense of a new normal and that's important that we continue that and I'm optimistic we will see that through to the aftermath of the 22nd."

Chambers said that further clarity would be given in due course, as the IRFU and FAI await the green light to have the Aviva Stadium at full capacity.

"In the aftermath of the budget and during next week we'll be able to give that specific date and when we'll be announcing the further easing of restrictions and the decisions around that for the 22nd,” the Minister added.

"But as I said, when it comes to stadia I'm optimistic and positive.

“We've had a hugely successful return of spectators and the working group we had on that, we demonstrated we built confidence in the return of spectators over the last number of months and we're seeing that now at our League of Ireland games, at our provincial rugby matches and also at our international matches as well.

“I'm hopeful we'll be able to scale up to a full return, hopefully in the aftermath of 22nd of October."