‘I’m not 100pc better, but 100pc wanting to get better’ – Ireland’s Judy Bobbett on her struggles

The Irish rugby player wants to open up a conversation about mental health, starting with her own journey from the despair of a year ago to the hope of today

Leinster and Ireland rugby players Judy Bobbett pictured in Dublin this week
Judy Bobbett during a Leinster Rugby Women's Cap and Jersey Presentation in 2019 at the RDS. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Leinster and Ireland rugby players Judy Bobbett pictured in Dublin this week

Leinster and Ireland rugby players Judy Bobbett pictured in Dublin this week

Judy Bobbett during a Leinster Rugby Women's Cap and Jersey Presentation in 2019 at the RDS. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Judy Bobbett during a Leinster Rugby Women's Cap and Jersey Presentation in 2019 at the RDS. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Leinster and Ireland rugby players Judy Bobbett pictured in Dublin this week

Louise Lawless

In October 2019, rugby player Judy Bobbett achieved a childhood dream when she was capped for the Irish women’s senior rugby team.

It had been years in the making, having started rugby with Ashbourne, been a mascot for the Irish team in 2010 and captaining the Leinster U-18s in 2017. Yet, it was one of the toughest weeks of her life, mentally.

“Even as a kid, I felt like I was always off, I didn’t feel normal, felt like I was the only one going through them, none of my friends had these emotions that I did, and I kept them to myself for years.

