'I'm delighted to go back to Bristol' - Bryan Byrne on life after Leinster and limbo

Former Leinster hooker Bryan Byrne has joined Bristol on loan until the end of the season.

Unprecedented times lead to unprecedented pressures.

There are those towards the end of their careers, frogmarched out of the game without as much as a wave to the crowd; precious few, like Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden, given a temporary reprieve.

There are those made victims by the financial implications of the worldwide spread of the Coronavirus. The industry has shrunk for the foreseeable future, clubs forced to trim their squads and their plans.

On the end of so many personnel decisions are the personal stories of just not knowing what is next, especially for those foraging for work outside the shelter of the IRFU.

Then, last week, word came through from English Rugby Players' Association Chief Executive Damian Hopley of how the dream of the professional player was being compromised by the added pressure of having 24 hours to sign a contract.

"It beggars belief,” stated Hopley.

"You've got young men, starting out their rugby careers, who are looking around thinking, 'what have I signed up to?'.

“People talk about living the dream. I'm not sure there's much of a dream at the moment.”

You wouldn't blame Bryan Byrne for feeling his dream job was turning into a nightmare.

The ex-Leinster hooker was one of those playing the waiting game since being released by Bristol at the start of the month.

It hadn't been a stellar six months for the 26 year-old, the thudding blows of disappointment landing square on the chin.

The emergence of Ronan Kelleher this season caused a reshuffle of the Leinster rankings at hooker where Sean Cronin and James Tracy were also inconvenienced.

“I thought I was in a good place from the end of last season when I played in the semi-final and the final of the PRO14,” said Byrne.

“I knew I was under pressure because of the way the start of the season had gone. I didn't get those early starts to build on my consistency, especially in a World Cup year.

“I felt I could have added to the team, if I had gotten the opportunities. Then again, everyone feels that way.

“It definitely brought stress and worry. But, I never disliked going in,” he added.

“I hated the fact I wasn't being picked. But, I never let it linger. I always tried to park it early in the week, tried to train well to play the week after.”

By the turn of the year, Byrne knew there was something up when set for a fifth appearance off the bench without a solitary start to push his case for a contract extension.

In late January, coach Leo Cullen did not delay in passing on the decision to let Byrne know he would not be part of Leinster's plan moving forward.

“I certainly wouldn't envy Leo his job. He was honest, brought me into the office, and let me know I would have a better chance at more consistent game time at another club," he said.

“It wasn't an easy conversation to have or to hear. It was hard to take and I was frustrated.

“In a perfect world, you would play for Leinster all your career. But, it isn’t a perfect world.”

Agent Niall Woods went in search of a new club where Byrne could play more consistent minutes, lift his profile and earn that priceless next contract.

Bristol Bears coach Pat Lam was quick to bite and the loan deal was done.

The wrench of leaving Leinster was almost as difficult as leaving his twin Edward, who had been his constant companion for all 26 years.

“It was mad, bizarre. I had not been apart from Ed for longer than 10 days before the move to Bristol where I was for 10 weeks.

“I know that things will never be the same as they were after I left for Bristol.

“He was very upset when I told him I wasn't staying on. But, he was soon excited to see I had got the move to Bristol.”

The idea was to use the loan period to put himself in the shop window for a permanent move to the West country or another club at the end of the season.

The hooker moved to Bristol towards the end of February in what was an all too fleeting experience, ending abruptly.

Two days after arriving, he took the role of 24th man against Bath in the Premiership, played an ‘A’ game the following Monday night and made his Premiership debut for 45 minutes against Harlequins on March 8th.

The coronavirus hit. That was it. The League was locked down and Byrne spent 10 weeks in Bristol, living with Ian Madigan for two and on his own for eight.

At the start of the month, Bristol released a list of 20 names leaving the club, including Irishmen Madigan and Byrne.

This was not the whole story, however, as Byrne stayed involved in negotiations with Bristol about extending his stay.

At the same time, Woods was chatting with a couple of other Premiership clubs, while none of the Irish provinces have a vacancy.

“Everything was unbelievably slow. Rugby was frozen. Clubs were trying to get their finances in order and I understood that,” said Byrne.

The timing couldn’t have been any worse, leaving Byrne with little or no leverage when it came to striking a financial agreement.

“I suppose it is the uncertainty that really gets to you, not knowing where you will be, where you will be living,” he said.

Then, last Tuesday week, Lam called Byrne with an offer of a one-year deal and the option for a second year.

It came with that 24-our caveat that Hopley was outraged by and the scramble was on.

The time pressure forced a decision from the club and the player, bringing a deal together quicker than might have been the case without a deadline.

“I'm delighted to get sorted and to go back to Bristol,” said Byrne.

“I had months to consider where I would like to be next season. When I got the call, I didn't have to think about it too much.

“Now, it feels like it was perfect to have the loan period at the club because it gave me a chance to get to know the lads and experience the club.”

He is in limbo no longer.

Online Editors