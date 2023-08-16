I’m considering playing on after the World Cup – Keith Earls

Keith Earls has left the door open on the possibility of extending his professional rugby career for Munster and Ireland following the World Cup.

The Limerick man, who is set to win his 100th Ireland cap against England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening, is contracted until the end of the World Cup, and while he hasn’t yet decided if he will return Munster, the province would almost certainly welcome the veteran winger back with open arms.

Earls will turn 36 in October, but having overcome a career-threatening groin injury at the end of April, he now has his sights firmly set on playing at a fourth World Cup before deciding whether to retire or play on for another season.

“To be honest with you, I’m back and forth on it,” Earls said.

“I’m guaranteed to be here until November, I’m contracted until then with the IRFU. So, we’ll see.”

Earls was asked if he was currently leaning one way or another before he paused and responded: “I don’t know”.

It is set to be an emotional week for Earls and his family, as the Moyross native is in line to become just the ninth Irish man to win 100 caps for his country.

“I’m enjoying it because I’m not sure how many more there’ll be, so I’ll regret not enjoying them if I don’t,” he added.

“I spent long enough when I was younger beating myself up and putting loads of pressure on myself. So, I’m genuinely trying to get out there and enjoy it. Because who knows?”

Jack Conan is said to be recovering well from his foot injury, but the No 8 and prop Dave Kilcoyne are expected to miss Saturday’s World Cup warm-up against England. Jeremy Loughman has been drafted into the squad as cover for his fellow Munster loosehead Kilcoyne.