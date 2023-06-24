‘I'm a little bit disappointed the way we finished’ – Ireland U-20 coach Richie Murphy reflects on dramatic draw

A game that was lost, then won again, and finally drawn has left Ireland in limbo ahead of their defining pool game against Australia in South Africa on Thursday morning.

And the position of Hugh Cooney, perhaps their most consistent back, is unclear pending a decision on the red card he received late in the game for a high shot which left him dazed.

"We'll have to wait and see what they decide and if he'll be available for the next game," coach Richie Murphy said, suggesting the only issue is disciplinary rather than medical.

Cooney's departure left Ireland under the pump for the endgame, which they finished scrambling to keep their line intact against a monstrous England side. Despite the physical disparity Ireland had the game sewn up, having had to battle their way back into it after a disastrous third quarter.

"I'm a little bit disappointed the way we finished the game," Murphy added. "We had opportunities to close it out and we weren't quite able to do that. I was very happy with the level of effort that the players made but we needed to be more accurate to finish that game out.

"But I thought we played some really good rugby, to score six tries like that is quite hard to do. The pitch is quite heavy and it probably doesn't suit us as well as our guys would like but I thought they stuck in the fight really well when we went behind in the second half and came back really strong. The one thing that we would have probably liked to have done better is to get out of our end a bit easier; we probably didn't kick as well as we'd have liked."

In contrast to England, who were good of hand and flawless off the tee, Ireland's Sam Prendergast had a meltdown with his goal kicking, missing four in a row before nailing two conversions when Ireland enjoyed their best period in the second half. The momentum swings in an enthralling game were dramatic.

"Under-20s rugby has a tendency to do that. Defences are always on the back foot," Murphy said. "I thought some decisions went against us today but it is what it is and we'll regroup and look at the game and move on. I suppose the big thing for us is that we are in the same position as we were before the game. We've got three points out of it and we are in a really good place in relation to trying to go forward. We still have a great opportunity to go through."

It's unclear as yet what the injury toll is from a hugely physical battle, and if the withdrawal of try-scorer George Hadden at half time was tactical or injury related. Captain Gus McCarthy, who had his hands full against a powerful England scrum, was quick to acknowledge the danger extended beyond the set-piece.

"They're very dangerous in loose play. They've got some very good players and punished us on a few occasions so we’ll have to go away and work on that and fix it and improve for Australia next week, which will be a huge game. We knew England would come back at us (in the second half) and the job wasn’t done. We felt we could have had more points in that first half but it was a great game. A draw wasn’t what we wanted but we’ll move on. We’re playing Australia next week so that’s the next focus and we’ll have to get ready for that and hopefully, we can put in another big performance."