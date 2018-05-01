'I'm a goose' - Australian scrumhalf Nick Phibbs apologises for urinating on bar in Sydney while dressed as a cow

Australian scrumhalf Nick Phibbs has apologised, and is prepared to accept any punishment, for urinating on a bar at the Woollahra Hotel in Sydney.

The Waratahs number 9 was escorted from the bar at 9.45pm on April 21 after committing the disgusting act. He was celebrating with friends on his stag night at the time. A witness has said he was dressed as a cow.

"I'm a goose," Phipps said today. "If I'm going to do the crime, I'll definitely pay the time. It's always been my character – I'll stand up and accept the responsibility. I was a bloody idiot. I want everyone to know how sorry I am. "It's certainly not something I was proud of, because it's not who I am or what we represent as a team.

"I want to apologise to my team-mates, our organisation and our commercial partners, staff, patrons of the Woollahra Hotel, our fans and supporters for the embarrassment this may have caused. "I take my responsibility as one of the senior players in the team very seriously and I will accept all the sanctions that are handed down to me."

He admitted to having very little recollection of the incident. "I certainly remember just after the incident and beforehand," Phipps said. "It was something that happened for a few seconds and some of the boys grabbed me."

The 61-test Wallaby is the club captain of the Waratahs and there is a chance Phipps will have that role stripped. "There are probably going to be some sanctions handed down but I'm going to have to accept them," Phipps added.

"My role at the club is something that's pretty important. To be honest that's not the way we should carry ourselves at the Tahs. It's something I want to deal with and get on the front foot and get back playing some footy.

"I've spoken to Rugby Australia. They've voiced their displeasure; they're not very happy with it which is understandable. It's something we'll sort out today and move forward."

