If South Africans can avoid the Nienaber formula then there is a glimmer of hope

Tony Ward

Expert View

Munster head coach Johann van Graan before the United Rugby Championship match against Cell C Sharks at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

That the PRO14 was in a bad way and in need of being put out of its misery is a statement of the bleedin’ obvious. Quite whether the United Rugby Championship (URC) has what it takes to move the five rugby nations on to a new level, just below international, remains to be seen.

Certainly, if week one is anything to go by, there is little difference between this rebirth and what went before. Specifically, I am referencing the impact, or rather lack of same, from the South African big guns. Unfortunately, until December at the earliest, they will be turning out minus their Springbok elite and to be fair few countries have the strength in depth to do that.

For that clear and obvious reason much patience is required in this part of the world given the overlap between the domestic competition and the Rugby Championship.

