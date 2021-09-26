That the PRO14 was in a bad way and in need of being put out of its misery is a statement of the bleedin’ obvious. Quite whether the United Rugby Championship (URC) has what it takes to move the five rugby nations on to a new level, just below international, remains to be seen.

Certainly, if week one is anything to go by, there is little difference between this rebirth and what went before. Specifically, I am referencing the impact, or rather lack of same, from the South African big guns. Unfortunately, until December at the earliest, they will be turning out minus their Springbok elite and to be fair few countries have the strength in depth to do that.

For that clear and obvious reason much patience is required in this part of the world given the overlap between the domestic competition and the Rugby Championship.

These are much changed times with rugby an ever-changing product in which money sadly will do the talking. Mind you if the fare dished out in Townsville on Saturday between the top two nations in the current world order is anything to go by then heaven help those charged with enlisting bums on seats.

What we witnessed wasn’t too far removed from the horrors of Cape Town on those three successive Saturdays in the middle of summer. Only New Zealand’s belief that there is a better way to winning, with much credit to Ian Foster, John Plumtree and the All Black management, when compared to the dirge dished up by fellow Kiwi Warren Gatland back in the Summer.

South African coach Jacques Nienaber, a man I admired greatly in his time at Munster prior to moving back to take over the Springboks alongside former Munster head coach Rassie Erasmus, was absolutely right in his post-match statement that “rugby will be unbelievably boring if everybody plays the same tactics; we might not do the same tactics next week, like they might not do the same tactics. There are small margins, obviously we have our DNA, they have their DNA and that’s the thing”.

He is alluding to the brute physicality of Springbok rugby over the years but let that not detract one iota from what is still in essence an ugly way of playing. And yes, though I hate admitting it, it is difficult to argue against a World Cup win on the back of a game played in the air.

On Saturday in the first meeting of the big two since the last World Cup one team went to play and the other unashamedly to stop any playing. It will be interesting to see how New Zealand respond because if anyone thinks physicality is a patent unique to South Africa then they know nothing about New Zealand.

We all know what it means ‘to park the bus’ in football, well let’s just say that for the rugby equivalent at the highest level Nienaber and his colleagues have managed to park a whole fleet of them for Tests of consequence in recent times. It is abysmal to watch and mark my words if World Rugby does not get to grips with the path now being taken the game as we know it will lose all interest to youngsters and parents alike. I for one wouldn’t blame them.

Against that what we saw in glimpses in Dublin and Limerick on the same day particularly through the Sharks at Thomond Park was an ability to run and pass beyond the halves. Providing the coaches of the four provincial SA sides bring their own tactical strategy to the URC and not have the Nienaber formula hoisted upon them then there is still a glimmer of hope.

To that end it is imperative that we postpone any judgement on the new tournament until the South African teams are picking from a full hand.

From an Irish perspective, Leinster and Munster hit the ground at a decent pace. If Munster will put more trust in their outside backs, particularly with Simon Zebo back alongside Andrew Conway, and Keith Earls still to return, there is great potential around the edges. And forgive me if I bracket Johann van Graan alongside his fellow South African provincial coaches but here too the jury remains out.

While I did expect Munster and Leinster to win, the result that surprised me was Benetton’s win over the Stormers which follows on from their Rainbow Cup final thumping of the Bulls in June. Could an Italian challenge be emerging at last? Some interesting times ahead.