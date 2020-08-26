If Saracens pick Leinster off it would be like Trump getting re-elected... and it could easily happen

IN comedy that still stands the test of time the Porridge Christmas Special was on a few weeks ago. It was called ‘No Way Out’ and the episode involved the prisoners trying to dig a tunnel out of Slade Prison.

Aware of the consequences of a successful jailbreak Fletcher (Ronnie Barker) determines that Mr Mackey the Chief Prison Officer who was certain an escape plan was being hatched – be led onto the site of the tunnel in the hope that he falls in and stops the plot. Fletcher miscalculates and he falls into the tunnel himself and damages his knee. Christmas is re-instated in Slade Prison and Mackey visits Fletcher in the prison infirmary – curious as to how the prisoners managed to dig a tunnel.

Mackey bribes Fletcher with an almost full naggin of whiskey. “You want to know how they disposed of the soil?”

“Yes” says Mackey twirling the whiskey bottle in front of him.

“I’ll tell you.”

“I thought you might.”

Fletcher opens the bottle and pours himself a dram. “They dug another tunnel and put the earth down that.”

Mackey is halfway out the door when he realises he has been duped.

Encouraging

The rugby at the weekend was good. Anyone who coined it a classic needs help. There were encouraging signs and performances in the Aviva. It would have been very interesting to see what Munster could have done with a full complement for the full 80. Quite how they managed to get within two points with some personnel playing way out of position was perplexing for Leinster.

Conventional wisdom suggests that Munster are still chasing Edinburgh for the top spot in the conference. They may have to look over their shoulder this weekend to try and fend off Connacht who were more than doughty and determined opponents when overcoming an ordinary Ulster. Munster normally have enough to beat Connacht but if they don’t this could be embarrassing. Everyone is expecting a Leinster versus Munster re-match for the semi-final. If it is the Scarlets who are the men in red who face Leinster – serious questions will be asked.

As for Leinster – well this is where Fletcher’s tunnel comes into play. Leinster’s goal this season is purely set in one direction – the Heineken Cup. Realistically Exeter, Racing, Clermont, Toulouse and Saracens can all win – a quality field. Remember that home advantage isn’t the edge it was last season. Leinster are just about the best in it and the team they fielded last Saturday has a good chance but they are lacking in some areas and they could easily get turned over by Saracens in three weeks.

I have been watching Saracens recently and they are still a serious outfit. Fletcher’s tunnel?

Saracens were automatically relegated to the Championship for a variety of misdemeanours including breaching the salary cap. And so, some serious rationalisation, huge cuts in the payroll and a major player exodus. There will be zero revenues coming into the club next season which is now this season. All those big names will be gone and Sarries will be but a distant memory of the team they once were. Are we sure about that? Have they not just dug another tunnel and put the earth down there?

If they breached the salary cap in the Premiership and they needed to sell all of their players to remain afloat – how come they still have literally all of their marquee names? How are they still managing to pay all these big names? Maybe there isn’t a salary cap in the Championship but how is it that Saracens still have Billy and Mako Vunipola, Vincent Koch, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Michael Rhodes, Jackson Wray, Owen Farrell, Richard Wigglesworth, Aled Davies, Brad Barritt, Sean Maitland and Elliot Daly? George Kruis and Alex Goode have been given a fond farewell as they headed off to Japan – except that league has been cancelled and Goode has re-signed and played against Bristol last week. Kruis is expected to follow suit. Will Skelton is in the southern hemisphere and won’t be coming back. Alex Lozowski and Ben Earl have been loaned for just the year – but it means that Saracens have still got a full deck to play from.

Matt Gallagher signed for Munster but while he was a Saracens player he was loaned out to Old Albanians and the Bedford Blues. Loaning out players to Championship sides was another way of overcoming the salary cap. If he is loaned to someone else it means they are not on your books for salary cap purposes – although they can call on you whenever they want.

Gallagher may have won an under-20 World Cup medal playing for England and beating Ireland in the final. He may have a famous father but I suspect that if he was as good as all of the noises emanating from the PR machines – Saracens would have kept him. Shane Daly who started as full back last Saturday played for Ireland in that Ur-20 final. We will find out how good Gallagher is on Sunday.

The jam-packed season means that the Pro14 final will be played on September 12 – Leinster should be in that final a week before the quarter final at an empty Aviva – although it could prove a distraction. Saracens will be playing the Exeter Chiefs on Sunday, September 13 which also might not suit them given what is happening the following week.

Saracens will come with five members of the England pack that played in the World Cup final in November plus Owen Farrell, Alex Goode and Elliott Daly. They have dug another tunnel.

That Leinster eight that played against Munster last Saturday was underpowered. Tadgh Furlong, James Ryan and Rhys Ruddock were missing and you would assume Ruddock and Furlong will be back but it leaves their second-row a little light. Ryan Baird had some great moments and 18 tackles but you could only play him against a powerhouse pack like Saracens in the company of James Ryan. Ryan won’t be back and so Leinster’s second-row, crucial in any fight against Saracens, remains at three weeks out, a critical decision to be made.

Saracens can easily pick Leinster off – if it happens, given all that has gone on before, it would be like Trump getting in for a second term!