'If I kept my mentality I had as a player as a coach I'd be dead now' - Ronan O'Gara explains how Crusaders shaped his career

Ronan O'Gara and Scott Robertson explain how two years at the Crusaders shaped the Ireland legend's approach to coaching

&lsquo;Everyone thinks there&rsquo;s a masterplan, there&rsquo;s not. The Crusaders thing came out of the blue&rsquo; - La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara Expand

&lsquo;Everyone thinks there&rsquo;s a masterplan, there&rsquo;s not. The Crusaders thing came out of the blue&rsquo; - La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara

‘Everyone thinks there’s a masterplan, there’s not. The Crusaders thing came out of the blue’ - La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara

‘Everyone thinks there’s a masterplan, there’s not. The Crusaders thing came out of the blue’ - La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara

Ruaidhri O'Connor

This story begins at the end of another. The scene is the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier and Clermont have just beaten Munster in an enthralling Heineken Cup semi-final.

Ronan O’Gara lingers on the pitch with his son Rua to savour the final moments of his playing career, waving to the pockets of red among the wall of yellow and blue as he picks up the young boy and heads for the tunnel for the last time.

