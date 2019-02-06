Something happened in the those four hours, Ronan O'Gara went from starting his last international game to missing out on the fixture entirely and he's still puzzled about it.

'I'd love to know what happened between 2pm and 6pm' - Ronan O'Gara still puzzled over 'brutal' end to Ireland career

It's the final game of the 2013 Six Nations, the Munster flyhalf had made a poor cameo appearance in the defeat to Scotland in round three, missed out on the draw with France in round four but was poised to end his Ireland career in Rome against Italy.

He was in the starting team to take on the 'bibs' at Monday lunchtime but by the evening he was out of the matchday 23.

Speaking on Off The Ball AM this morning, he was asked when you know you're in the team: "In our day it was on an overhead projector. We'll go with these lads in the jerseys and these in the bibs

"It came back to bite me though that one. For my final game, I was in the jerseys on the Monday night and on the Tuesday morning I was on the road to Cork.

"I'd a great session but something went on but I won't forget it. I missed out, that was it. International career over... brutal.

"It'd be different if you see the team on a Monday on the overhead projector and you're in the bibs then you know my goose is cooked here.

"I was in the team in training, trained well. Then between 2-6pm something went on. Team was announced... I'd love to know.

"This is international retirement."

He may have felt differently if Johnny Sexton was fit for the game but he was out injured.

"Johnny was out, if Johnny was there it's a completely different set of thoughts in your head," he added.

"It was Paddy Jackson to start and (Ian Madigan) on the bench.

"It means so much to you to play for your country, to be on the bench for your country. The end is always brutal but this was a little bit different."

ROG clarified later in the interview that the Irish head coach at the time, Declan Kidney had told him on the Sunday before he was wouldn't be in the matchday 23 but the flyhalf was still happy to join up with the squad.

Ireland would lose 22-15 to Italy at the Stadio Olimpico. Kidney's contract was terminated by the IRFU a few weeks later.

O'Gara's playing career was over a few short months later.

He knew in a split-second at the end of Munster's heroic semi-final defeat to Clermont Auvergne in Montpelier that it was time to hang up his boots.

"I didn't intend on retiring on my last game for Munster and literally in the final play of the game, I caught Nigel Owens' eye, I caught Donnacha Ryan's eye and I just kinda said, 'Get out'. It's weird," he said.

"It wasn't intended, my kids were there hoping we'd win a semi-final, I don't know how many kids I had at that stage, a Munster semi-final is a good day but it's not the day you want to announce your retirement.

"There was something at the end of that game.

"You're chasing a game and you're absolutely gutted and being overcome with the amount of thoughts in your head, semi-final just gone and you're done with rugby and it just hit ya. Never before the game did it come into my head.

"I just knew, something told me."

Watch the interview below:

Online Editors