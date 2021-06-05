Ian Madigan proves the difference as Ulster sign off season with win at Edinburgh

Ian Madigan celebrates his winning penalty with his Ulster team-mates after the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup clash with Edinburgh at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

You can only imagine the chat with coach Richard Cockerill at half time in Murrayfield. Doing exactly as instructed his players exploded into this game, running up a 12 points lead inside eight minutes, with tries from Duhan Van der Merwe and Blair Kinghorn.

Yet by the break they were trailing 12-26. Not for the first time in this fixture, Edinburgh disappeared for vast tracts of time. And not for the first time in this fixture Ian Madigan was the difference.

Down the corridor the chat in the Ulster changing room after the final whistle would have been equally interesting. If the sin bin had been Ulster’s friend in the first half then the relationship changed dramatically after the break.

So a lead of 31-13 after almost 50 minutes turned into a game hanging by a thread, with two Ulster players in the bin.

One of them – Michael Lowry, who shouldn’t have been binned in the first place – was not long back on the field when he was hit high by Harri Morris.

It led to a try by Eroni Sau, to square the game. On a captain’s challenge to review the incident referee Ben Whitehouse flew solo and reckoned the try should stand.

Kinghorn missed the conversion, and the chance to regain the lead, whereupon Ian Madigan reprised his match-winning routine of last season’s semi-final with a great penalty to win the game. Ulster celebrated like it was a cup final.

Madigan was back on the field because of injury to his replacement, Billy Burns, and it was a stroke of luck to have the right man in the right place. In a game that bobbed and weaved it was high drama despite the low stakes.

Not unlike Connacht on Friday night, finishing on a high puts a positive spin on Ulster’s finish to a season where they came up short.

They deserved the happy ending, first for dealing with their slow start – recovering spectacularly with four tries.

And they coped with Edinburgh overhauling them in the final quarter to strike back through Madigan. The party would have started before they hit the showers.

Scorers - Edinburgh: 31 (D Van der Merwe, C Hutchison, P Schoeman, E Sau try each; B Kinghorn try, 3 cons). Ulster: 34 (J Hume, I Henderson, S McCloskey, A McBurney, R Lyttle try each; I Madigan pen, 3 cons).

Edinburgh: H Paterson (N Chamberlain 70); E Sau, J Johnstone, G Taylor, D van der Merwe (S Berghan 27-31; C Hutchison 56); B Kinghorn, C Shiel (H Pyrgon 65); B Venter (P Schoeman 48), P Harrison (M Willemse 48), WP Nel (yc 20-30; S Berghan 48), M Sykes, B Toolis (M Kunavula 61), J Richie, B Muncaster, H Watson (yc 18-28; H Morris 74).

Ulster: R Lyttle M Faddes (M Lowry ht; yc 65-75), J Hume, S McCloskey, C Gilroy; I Madigan (B Burns ht; I Madigan 66), D Shanahan (A Mathewson 66); K McCall (A Warwick 47), A McBurney (R Herring 47), M Moore (T O’Toole 47), A O’Connor (K Treadwell 61), I Henderson, Mattie Rea, N Timoney (yc 67-77), Marcus Rea (G Jones 53).

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales).