Iain Henderson to miss Ulster's clash with Toulouse as he waits discover extent of knee injury

Ulster captain Iain Henderson will see a specialist this week to investigate the extent of the knee injury he suffered during Ireland's win over Scotland on Saturday.

The second-row is out of Friday's Heineken Champions Cup opener against Toulouse on Friday in what is a major blow to the Northern Province's chances.

With just nine weeks between now and the Six Nations, Ireland coach Andy Farrell will be monitoring the outcome of the meeting to ascertain if his starting second-row will be fit to play.

Although he missed the finale of the Six Nations in October through suspension and the Wales game with illness, Henderson started the wins over Georgia and the Scots and is pencilled in to partner James Ryan against Wales in the New Year.

Dan McFarland is also without winger Rob Lyttle for the Kingspan Stadium clash which will take place in front of 500 fans.

He is already dealing with the absence of Billy Burns (groin), Louis Ludik (concussion), Luke Marshall (knee), Rob Baloucoune (hamstring), Will Addison (back), Angus Curtis (knee) and Tom Stewart (hamstring).

