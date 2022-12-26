First things first. Rory O’Loughlin makes it clear he wanted to stay at Leinster.

An important member of the squad, all he ever dreamed of as a kid was to play for his local club, and while he far exceeded his expectations in going on to make 99 appearances for Leinster, there came a point when he had to do what was best for him.

That O’Loughlin’s Leinster career came to a halt just one game shy of such a significant milestone merely adds to his frustration about how things played out in his final year.

In truth, O’Loughlin knew the writing was on the wall from as early as the start of last season, but that didn’t lessen the disappointment when the offer of a contract extension on reduced terms was put in front of him.

Having just turned 28, he was entering the prime of his career, and unlike other players politely ushered towards the exit door, O’Loughlin had a choice.

He could either accept the pay cut, stay in his comfort zone, or look for a better deal elsewhere.

As it turned out, there was plenty of interest from overseas. Exeter, the club at the top of his preference list, got in touch, and when it came down to it, he felt it was a no-brainer to pack his bags.

“I would have been happy to stay at Leinster and I was offered to stay, but I suppose you want to feel valued and be paid your value,” O’Loughlin tells the Irish Independent.

“While I did get game-time in big games, it was always to fill in for an injury or something. That was great for the first few years because I got to play in huge games and on winning teams.

“Then, when it got to the latter years, that was still happening and I felt I had been playing quite well, but you are competing with players who are playing at the highest level and who are also playing well.

“In fairness, the coaches were pretty honest about it. There is such a pedigree of player at Leinster that there isn’t really a position for you, and seeing as I am the same age as most of them as well.”

O’Loughlin’s mature outlook is indicative of a man who has always been a team player. Reliable and good enough to play across the back-line, it was no surprise he was trusted to play in so many big games for Leinster and was also capped by Ireland in 2017.

That quality and versatility are also why Leo Cullen, in an ideal world, would rather have kept O’Loughlin at the club. However, things don’t always work out according to plan, as he explains:

“When I had the initial talks with Leinster, I would have been happy to stay, but only if I felt the offer had been what I thought my value was.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t, for whatever reason, Covid-related financial restrictions and stuff.

“At the start of the season, I wasn’t 100pc set on leaving, but it was something I said early on to my agent that if I was to leave, then this would probably be when I would like to. But it was always going to come down to the club again.

“It wasn’t until January that my agent had gone around the clubs and I had been offered what I was offered at Leinster. Exeter were pretty quick to come back. I’m not moving positions week-to-week now knowing that in two weeks, when the big game comes along, I’m going to be in the 23.”

Cullen is renowned for his man-management skills, as keeping such a large, quality squad happy is no easy task. But O’Loughlin’s case highlights one of the tougher aspects of the job.

“It was quite strange, to be honest,” O’Loughlin admits.

“The way the contracting cycle happened last year, they had groups of players who they contracted. So, they had a priority group, they would have called it. I was told early on that I wasn’t in that priority group.

“When you’re not in the priority and the year before I had started the quarter-final of Europe against Exeter and played quite well, and then started in the final against Munster in the PRO14.

“I was only 27 at the time. I thought I would have been in the priority group. That was the start of it, so in a way, I knew what was coming around the corner.

“A lot of my friends in Leinster had been pay cut the year before or let go. What I had been hearing was that most people would be looking at pay cuts due to Covid implications.

“Then I got an injury at the start of last year, I didn’t want to talk about contracts while I was injured.

“I got back to play and before my first game, Leo came up to me in the gym and was like, ‘Has Guy (Easterby) spoken to your agent?’ I was like, ‘No, I don’t think so.’ Leo was like, ‘Oh, he will soon.’

“In fairness, I had a good relationship with Leo and he was pretty open about it, he was like, ‘Look, you’re probably not going to be happy with the offer, and realistically it’s probably not what your value is here, but it’s the best we can do.’”

That conversation hit O’Loughlin like a ton of bricks, as any hope he had of getting a deal good enough to keep him at home was dashed.

Reflecting on it now, the St Michael’s man appreciates Cullen’s honesty, even if it wasn’t the news he wanted to hear.

“It was tough. I was quite annoyed,” O’Loughlin says.

“But again, because I had kinda been expecting it and I had been looking at clubs in England and had a bit of interest.

“Then I actually found out that with the new rule that came in, I qualify as an English player because my mum was born in England.

“That came about quite late, but it made a massive difference because most clubs in England showed a lot more interest because it makes a massive difference to them, having English-qualified players.

“You get into the negotiating process and you’re getting told, there’s no more (money), that’s the most they can offer. In the past, that would never have been the case.

“Leo made it quite clear that Leinster weren’t going to push me into making a decision, I was one of the last contracts they were doing.

“I did my medical with Exeter and was offered a contract that I was very happy with. I went into Leo’s office and told him. That chat was pretty good, in fairness. Leo did the same, he left for Leicester when he was 27/28.

“Having been in Leinster for so long, you see how people’s careers go when they get to a certain age. I had only been offered a one-year contract when I just turned 28. You look at it and think, ‘If I stay here for another year, what position will I be in then?’ Whereas I got offered two years over here. The opportunity to move abroad was way bigger than staying comfortable.”

The fact that O’Loughlin is English-qualified opened up more doors, but he doesn’t have any plans to wear the red rose just yet.

“I don’t think so,” he laughs.

“I don’t want to be that person who has one cap for Ireland and one cap for England! That’s not something I want to be remembered for.”

O’Loughlin’s Ireland ambitions are probably best summed up by the fact that he would regularly meet Andy Farrell around Sandymount, but the pair never spoke about him getting back into the setup. That also made his decision to leave that bit easier.

That said, being stuck on 99 Leinster appearances will be hard to get over, particularly when he is constantly reminded of it in Exeter.

“It is something that p*sses me off,” O’Loughlin sighs. “Even when I got here to Exeter, there’s a board with everyone who has won 100 caps. I remember staring at it on the second day I got here, thinking, ‘How did I finish on 99?’

“Scott Penny broke my cheek in training (last season), so he’s still apologising to me whenever I see him! The lads find it quite funny. I’m probably the only person they know who is on 99 Leinster caps.”

Things are going well in Exeter, where there is a strong Irish contingent made up of Ian Whitten, Seán O’Brien and Jack Dunne, who also left Leinster last summer.

O’Loughlin is playing regularly at inside centre, enjoying life on and off the pitch, helped by his girlfriend moving over in September and landing a job.

After a gruelling pre-season and overcoming a few old niggles, O’Loughlin is looking forward to the next chapter of his career as he closes the Leinster one for now.

“I’m definitely at peace with it. I loved my time there,” he adds.

“When I went into the Academy, I couldn’t have imagined playing as much as I did – playing in four finals, winning in Bilbao, getting capped for Ireland. I wouldn’t have expected that.

“You don’t understand how good it is when you’re in there. I was in school with Dan Leavy, we were in the same year. I won my cap for Ireland with him, I was on the bench in Bilbao, he started and then we both played in the final against the Scarlets in 2018.

“We were only 23/24, living together, it was an incredible time. It’s only when you look back on it now, I’ve moved over here, and unfortunately, Dan has retired.

“It goes by so quickly, but at the time, and I remember specifically thinking it in 2018, we’ll definitely win two or three more European Cups. But that’s just obviously not the way it happens.”