‘I would have been happy to stay at Leinster and I was offered to stay, but I suppose you want to feel valued’

Versatile back didn’t want to leave province but faced with a one-year contract with less pay, he decided to go without reaching milestone 

Exeter's Rory O'Loughlin is enjoying life on and off the pitch at his new club. Photo: Getty Images
Rory O'Loughlin of Leinster celebrates with teammate Rob Russell after scoring his side's fourth try during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Munster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Exeter's Rory O'Loughlin is enjoying life on and off the pitch at his new club. Photo: Getty Images

Exeter's Rory O'Loughlin is enjoying life on and off the pitch at his new club. Photo: Getty Images

Rory O'Loughlin of Leinster celebrates with teammate Rob Russell after scoring his side's fourth try during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Munster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Rory O'Loughlin of Leinster celebrates with teammate Rob Russell after scoring his side's fourth try during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Munster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Exeter's Rory O'Loughlin is enjoying life on and off the pitch at his new club. Photo: Getty Images

Cian Tracey

First things first. Rory O’Loughlin makes it clear he wanted to stay at Leinster.

An important member of the squad, all he ever dreamed of as a kid was to play for his local club, and while he far exceeded his expectations in going on to make 99 appearances for Leinster, there came a point when he had to do what was best for him.

