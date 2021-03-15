‘I will definitely back him up’ – Contepomi’s words of support for under-fire James Lowe

Ireland's James Lowe is tackled by Scotland's Ali Price during last Sunday's Guinness Six Nations clash at Murrayfield. Photo: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Leinster assistant coach Felipe Contepomi has backed under-fire wing James Lowe to emerge from the defensive issues that have dogged him during his first six months in a green jersey.

The exciting attacking wing has undergone a storm of criticism for his role in costly concessions against France and Scotland during this Six Nations campaign but his club coach has leapt tohis defence.

"Definitely I back him up,” said Contepomi.

“He is a guy that tries to get better and I will definitely back him up. But I've heard before Jacob Stockdale also being criticised but that's also the life of a winger.

"Everyone gives them praise when they have the ball and move forward then they have to make sure they don't make easy mistakes in defence because they are going to be criticised.

"I always say defence has two parts. One if the individual responsibility, that is the tackle itself and your technique and so on. The other one is the collective responsibility and that's moretowards the system and how you respect and get to know and perform in the system.”

Contepomi pointed out that Leinster and Ireland have differing defensive systems which may complicate Lowe’s transition.

“I'm not in the Irish set-up so I don't know exactly how their defensive system works. From what I can see from the outside, as a spectator, I can see the system is different to the system wehave here.

“Sometimes for players it's hard to change from one set-up to the other and be very cohesive in that system.

"Now, it's not an excuse. If you're an international player, you have to be able to do that and that's the way it is.

"In terms of his defence, his individual technique and so on, James Lowe is not renowned for his defensive attributes.

“He is more renowned for ball-in-hand moving forward, so definitely it won't be his best part of the game. But he has been good enough with us, definitely there are things to work on and wealways have that but it's not only with James.

"There are many other players that we keep on working on polishing that technique and understanding and performing within our system. To be honest, I don't know the Irish system so I don't knowwhat's there."

The former international out-half doesn’t believe that Lowe’s confidence will be damaged by this torrid experience, especially with his club side battling for two trophies when he returns totheir HQ next Monday.

"To be honest, I haven't spoken with him much so I can't talk about his confidence when I don't know. Knowing him, he is quite a relaxed guy in terms of always being very confident in himself.I don't know if that's the problem.

"International level is a different level and he's experiencing that for the first time in the last four or five months, so it's never going to be easy and a straightforward thing walking intointernational level.

“Maybe the expectations were very high, I don't know, but you need to give him time to get things right and experience it.

"Sometimes it's not about making errors because everyone makes errors, it's how you bounce back from them and I'm sure he is going to work really hard on them and will bounce back properly andbe the player everyone wants him to be."

Online Editors