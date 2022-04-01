‘I was very low, but they really supported me’ – Ireland star Linda Djougang on her French adventure

Linda Djougang will do all she can to help Ireland avoid disappointment in their Six Nations game in France but it was in France that Djougang recovered from the biggest disappointment of her Ireland career.

Djougang moved to Clermont-Ferrand last October, a week after Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign crashed in Parma. The original thinking behind her plan to play in France for a season with the defending French champions, ASM Romagnat, was to make her a better player for Ireland at this year’s World Cup in New Zealand. She still moved to the Auvergne but the ultimate destination was gone.

Djougang wanted a year out to focus on rugby after a harrowing time working as a nurse during the pandemic in Tallaght Hospital. She gave up her job and rented an apartment by herself in the city centre in Clermont-Ferrand. She speaks fluent French but she didn’t know the city or the club and arrived a few months into the start of the Elite 1 league season while dealing with the destabilising loss of a dream. She spent a nursing career caring for others but she was taken aback by the care shown to her by her new French team-mates.

“I was very low. But they really understood me and they really supported me. They held my hand through it. It was very tough, obviously, because that was never the plan. To get ready for the World Cup – that was the plan,” Djougang told the Irish Independent this week. “I had a talk with the French internationals, they were very supportive. Even the French coach (Annick Hayraud), she came in to see me and we had a talk about it. They just really listen and helped me to really put that page behind and start a new chapter.”

The new surroundings soon re-energised Djougang. She trains nearly every day of the week with her club, sometimes twice a day. She remembers her first home game and seeing the atmosphere outside. The food stalls. The beer counters. The music. The colour. The crowds of people. Djougang wondered if they were there for something else.

“I thought something was happening before the game. I was like, ‘Is the men playing before we’re playing?’ Because there were so many supporters. But they (her team-mates) were like, ‘No, that’s for us, we’re playing’. I was really moved by it.

“So far, I’ve just been loving it. It’s something fresh, it’s something new. We play around France so, obviously, you get to play against all of them but at different clubs which is very nice for me because I’m able to test myself against them. Those French girls, their game is incredible and I think that we can go and see that on Saturday.”

If one of Ireland’s top male players moved to a top club in France the euro signs would be spinning. But the men’s game is so far removed from the women’s. Sure, she still gets to represent Ireland but Djougang doesn’t get a cent for playing with ASM Romagnat. She doesn’t get per diems or subsidies for accommodation. She pays her own rent, car-pools with her team-mates to training and gets the bus to work. She works part-time as a translator (she translates meetings and documents for a company). This is a move completely funded by Djougang herself.

“I don’t get paid at all so I wouldn’t consider it a full-time job ‘cos I don’t get paid. I’m living on my savings and I’m living off what I get paid from my four hours (as a translator) which is not that much so it’s pretty much me living on savings,” Djougang says. “I think every player on that pitch wants to be their best. And when given that opportunity and playing the sport that you love so much, you would take that opportunity. I was really happy that the IRFU supported me in that decision and hopefully I can show it on the pitch how much I’ve learned.”

The benefits were on show at the RDS last Saturday. She remembers screaming at Sam Monaghan that the offload was on when she saw space open up in the Wales defence after 29 minutes. Monaghan delivered the gorgeous offload and Djougang sprinted and sidestepped her way under the posts for her third ever Six Nations try.

The Djougang reel also came with 17 tackles, two dominant tackles, 41 metres made, one turnover, the full 80 minutes and incalculable heart. She started at loosehead for the first time for Ireland (she finished the game at tighthead) after the Irish management asked her about switching across the front-row.

“They said that I was very versatile, dynamic player and it would give me more space to play my game. It took me a while to settle into the loosehead position, but once I settled, I just played my game. It’s also given me that massive advantage at loosehead because I know exactly what the tighthead wants to do to the loosehead.”

Djougang saw a difference in the fitness and “aura” of the Wales team from last year with 12 players now on full-time professional contracts and others on retainers. She believes pro contracts for Ireland 15s players should be explored.

“It’s something that we definitely have to look into because we’re moving in the right direction, we’re moving with this vision, but unless we actually train every single day and build that confidence, I think that will only benefit us. We can’t do that unless we’re contracted players, to be honest. As a player you don’t want to be always behind. Playing with professional players, every game is a challenge. You want to be at the same level as everyone else so it’s a fair game.”

Ireland started with a defeat in this Six Nations, and the second week is also the second time Ireland face a team with professionals. Djougang agrees it’s not a level playing field.

“No, its not. But we really need to work hard with what we have – that’s for the IRFU to really look into. As a player, I’m just trying to put my head down. And then, hopefully, when we start to prove that we’re really testing ourselves here, hopefully the IRFU will definitely support us with that. But right now, it’s not going to happen tomorrow or anything like that. Right now, we just need to work with what we have and give it 100pc. And when we get the result, I’m sure everyone will be behind us.”

Djougang, who turns 26 next month, felt that support with the record crowd at the RDS last Saturday, although she says none of her family were there. She’s still waiting on the day she can return to Cameroon to see her mother, Julienne Koubeu, who she hasn’t seen since she left the country of her birth 17 years ago. It’s unlikely to happen this year because she’s already living off her savings to play rugby.

“Well, I was hoping this summer, but it will probably be next summer because I don’t have any more savings. It’s been an incredible journey for me as a person. I don’t think anyone really in my family can understand what journey I’ve been through. I think I have met family through rugby”.

That includes her new French club with team-mate Jessy Tremouliere on the bench for France in Toulouse. Djougang says she doesn’t need to give inside information to her Irish team-mates because the way they play “speaks for itself”.

“They are definitely a bigger size and heavier too, but the right technique that we have, we’re definitely able to interrupt that maul. I just think we really need to be disciplined and not give them those penalties,” Djougang says. “They love to keep the ball alive and if we can stop that I think we have a good chance. We have nothing to lose, we just need to go out there and play our game. I think that we can’t ask more than that.”

And no-one asks more of Djougang than she asks of herself.