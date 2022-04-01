| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I was very low, but they really supported me’ – Ireland star Linda Djougang on her French adventure

Linda Djougang has spent the past six months playing club rugby in France to help make her a better player for Ireland

Linda Djougang scoring Ireland's second try in their opening Six Nations match last weekend against Wales in the RDS Arena. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Linda Djougang poses for a portrait following an Ireland Women's Rugby press conference at the Sandymount Hotel in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Linda Djougang scoring Ireland's second try in their opening Six Nations match last weekend against Wales in the RDS Arena. Photo: Sportsfile

Linda Djougang scoring Ireland's second try in their opening Six Nations match last weekend against Wales in the RDS Arena. Photo: Sportsfile

Linda Djougang poses for a portrait following an Ireland Women's Rugby press conference at the Sandymount Hotel in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Linda Djougang poses for a portrait following an Ireland Women's Rugby press conference at the Sandymount Hotel in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

/

Linda Djougang scoring Ireland's second try in their opening Six Nations match last weekend against Wales in the RDS Arena. Photo: Sportsfile

Sinead Kissane Twitter

Linda Djougang will do all she can to help Ireland avoid disappointment in their Six Nations game in France but it was in France that Djougang recovered from the biggest disappointment of her Ireland career.

Djougang moved to Clermont-Ferrand last October, a week after Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign crashed in Parma. The original thinking behind her plan to play in France for a season with the defending French champions, ASM Romagnat, was to make her a better player for Ireland at this year’s World Cup in New Zealand. She still moved to the Auvergne but the ultimate destination was gone.

}

Most Watched

Privacy