'I was stabbed by a supporter after a match' – Georgian ref who has reached elite level of rugby

The day is etched in the memory of Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli. It is 2016 in Poti, a port city nestled on the Black Sea, 150 miles south of the Russian border. In the Didi 10, Georgian rugby's top tier, Armia – the army side based in the capital, Tbilisi – have just drawn 22-22 against Batumi, who are apoplectic to have let the game slip through their grasp.

"There was no official timekeeping – referees controlled the time," Amashukeli says. "I said to one of the captains that four minutes were left, but he misheard me and thought I'd said two. They kicked the ball out after two minutes, but I didn't end the game. Then the other team caught the line-out, won a penalty, and kicked it to draw the match.

"The home team exploded and accused me of cheating. When the supporters saw their players getting emotional and throwing their hands up in the air, they became very emotional and started swearing."

Georgia had declared independence from Soviet socialism only 25 years earlier and referees, like any authoritative figures, were viewed with suspicion. According to Amashukeli, as recently as 30 or 40 years ago, in Russo-Georgian rugby fixtures, officials were found to have taken bribes. That day in Poti, the then 22-year-old referee was the fall guy, the victim of a country grappling with its corrupt past.

"After I left the pitch, there was a lot of abuse and swearing and the supporters followed," he says. "There was a big scuffle, but the adrenalin was rushing through me. Someone had a knife. Suddenly, I felt something in my leg. I looked down, blood was pouring out. I had been stabbed."

The attacker was never caught, and Amashukeli considered turning his back on the game with which he had fallen in love as a 13-year-old, watching his Georgian heroes come so close to beating the Irish juggernauts in Bordeaux during the 2007 World Cup. Before that match, Amashukeli was a footballer, but from that day on he was "hooked".

The hard-hitting centre represented Georgia in four age grades – including an under-18s match against an England side featuring Luke Cowan-Dickie and Maro Itoje – before five consecutive concussions forced him to quit the tackling and hit the whistling aged 19.

"The first game I refereed was under-12s," he says. "I was completely lost. At one point, I actually ended up standing in the inside-centre channel, forgetting I was the ref. It was embarrassing. Parents were not happy. I realised then that it was a hugely challenging profession.

"Having an international referee is new for Georgia – and the 'tier two' countries. It's changing the mentality around refereeing back home – which has not been seen as a proper profession. There is a mentality around the Soviet Union, so people think refereeing would not be a prestigious job.

"Well, with me being at the top level, and people seeing news and articles around that, with me going to all the iconic stadiums – across the Six Nations – and dealing with legendary players, it's becoming cool again in Georgia.

"One year after that under-12s match, I was in the top league. It was just about survival. I didn't think that anyone respected me, nor thought I knew what I was doing. Certainly no one knew me. I had to be tough – and I was."

Of his country's purple patch, he says: "The scenes in Georgia when we beat Italy [last July]... incredible. The joy that brought a small country was unbelievable. Everyone was cheering in the streets. We are very close to the Russian-Ukrainian war - it's not an easy place to be. Georgia is very passionate about the sport and the wins are bringing huge joy to our people.

"Beating Wales in the Principality [last November] was a whole new level. The expectations for the World Cup are even higher – and that's what you want, to attract youngsters to the sport. There's still a lot of work, domestically, for Georgian rugby."

Georgia's most famous current rugby man will take charge of Scotland's Six Nations trip to Paris on Sunday. Amashukeli became the first Georgia to referee a tier 1 Test in 2021 and his dream of a World Cup appointment will surely come true; and the shroud of Poti will be banished.

"It was shameful, a real dark moment in my career," Amashukeli says. "As I was recovering, I thought to myself, 'Is this worth it?' But my passion and love for the sport was so strong I was never going to quit.

"My refereeing 'pillar' has always been about mental fortitude. I go into games thinking I have to be strong to deliver what's right. But my mental strength and the people around me helped me to overcome this.

"What doesn't kill you, makes you stronger, right? Just come back and deliver better. There is more respect than ever today around refereeing - which I always wanted to push. To make referees' lives easier. I think I have achieved that... just a little bit. So, I'm happy."

