| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I was not here to steal other people’s jobs’ – former Connacht Ireland lock Quinn Roux

Former Connacht and Ireland lock Quinn Roux opens up about the unfair criticism he received during his time in the country, as he looks forward to a fresh start in France

Quinn Roux: &quot;I&rsquo;m not going to France to go on holiday. I am still very ambitious to be a better player.&quot; Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Quinn Roux: &quot;I&rsquo;m not going to France to go on holiday. I am still very ambitious to be a better player.&quot; Photo: Sportsfile

Quinn Roux: "I’m not going to France to go on holiday. I am still very ambitious to be a better player." Photo: Sportsfile

Quinn Roux: "I’m not going to France to go on holiday. I am still very ambitious to be a better player." Photo: Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Nine years ago, when Quinn Roux boarded a plane bound for Dublin, he was taking a giant leap into the unknown, as it was the first time he had ever left South Africa.

What should have been an exciting journey was instead racked by self-doubt.

Had he made the right decision? Was he good enough to cut it in Ireland? Could he actually create a better life for himself thousands of miles away from the only place he had ever known?

Most Watched

Privacy