'I was gutted' - Dave Kearney's Leinster motivation remains undimmed despite La Rochelle blow

Dave Kearney might be viewed in some quarters as the oldest swinger in town – or indeed the oldest winger in town – but his motivation remains undimmed.

For he remains the best gunslinger in this town. Or any other.

He is still just 32 and yet, in the season recently concluded scored more tries than any other Leinster player; Scott Penny’s domestic haul earned him a personal award for the 2020/21 campaign just concluded but Kearney’s two European efforts meant his total of ten trumped his team-mates.

That followed on from the dozen that shot him to the top of the charts in the previous season; only three Leinster players have scored more for than his 51 tries; and, given his recent contract extension, these numbers suggest he will soon surpass Denis Hickie (56), Gordon D’Arcy (60) and Brian O’Driscoll (61).

Which probably explains his deep disappointment, one we presume – and indeed hope – was virulently amplified to his coach Leo Cullen, when he was dropped for the one game that defined this year for both club and player, the Champions Cup defeat to La Rochelle.

Not for this experienced warrior the syrup-filled PR niceties of the younger cohort, as he dissects what, at the time, was a pointed rejection of his individual potential to add something to what eventually turned out to be a failed enterprise.

Hindsight cannot necessarily invoke the prospect that his inclusion would have changed the script on the Atlantic coast; never mind that the narrative that Leinster were simply undone by a bigger side flies in the face of an error-strewn, tactically inchoate display lacking leadership and invention.

And yet although it might be difficult to assess whether or not he may have made a difference, it is the fact that he was not allowed to which still grates.

“I was pretty gutted,” he told us this week. “Obviously frustrated and disappointed not be involved. Personally I thought I had done enough to be playing and to get a spot.

“We all want to play the big games, the quarter-finals and semi-finals of Europe.

“Yeah, it’s great that I’ve played lots of games but you ultimately want to play in the big ones, which didn’t happen.

“I guess, still push on and still knock on the door and hopefully get picked for other games down the line.”

Probe even deeper, reminding him of his ongoing ability to score in a game where chances were limited, and even then spurned due to poor decision-making, and he lets out a long sigh.

“Yeah, maybe a bit, maybe a bit,” he says when his recent record is repeated.

“Whenever you’re not picked, for me anyway, I always have a conversation with the coaches down the years and ask why. What’s the reasons for not getting picked?

“I feel maybe if you have had an average season or haven’t fully deserved it you are still going to ask the question.

“If you feel like you haven’t earned it you’re probably not going to be as gutted, I guess, but I did feel like I deserved it. I didn’t get it. Like I said, I’ve just got to keep pushing on and hopefully get more down the line.”

His response will be instructive as he chases down his place in the province’s record books.

“It’s just getting consistent game time. Even the year before that we had such a big squad, especially in the back three we had so many wingers and full-backs.

“So you’re playing a game and the coaches want to give lads as many chances as they can so you’re kind of playing a game here and there, you get a couple of weeks off playing.

“So you might get a game, then not play for two weeks, then get a game and you won’t play for two weeks, so it’s probably a bit trickier to build up a bit of form and consistent game time.

“I think that, along with picking up little niggles, whereas this season, touch wood, I’ve had no issues.

“I’d say the fact that we don’t have as many back three as we did with Rob (Kearney) and Ferg (McFadden) finishing up, Adam Byrne has had a few injuries too, with lads being out it’s allowed me to get more game time which I’ve been delighted with.

“So that’s part of the reason I think. I don’t think I’ve changed anything in particular.”

The brother has decamped to Australia and Dave has been eyeing his progress with the keenest interest.

“I’m in contact with him a fair bit,” he smiles. “He loves it. What’s not to love down there?

Read More

“A Covid-free world, playing games in 30 degree heat and sunshine. Nah, he’s really enjoying it. Obviously it’s different, very different from the atmosphere here and the general set-up.

“What a great time for him to do it. He’s going over to New Zealand for, I think, three to five weeks which will obviously be pretty tough. “They’re going to play all the Kiwi teams. Again, another great experience for him but obviously it will be tough enough at the same time.”

That particular Leinster story has concluded. Dave Kearney’s still has some road left to travel.