'I want to be Autumn internationals, Six Nations, consistently' - James Hume targets multiple Ireland caps

James Hume will make his Ireland debut in Saturday's friendly against the USA.

Every international career starts with a debut. The key is to ensure that your international career doesn’t end with one.

A maiden jaunt against the USA may earn an Irish rugby player their stripes but it doesn’t guarantee they become stars.

For every Robbie Henshaw there lurks a Jamie Hagan bearing a different empire state of mind.

Just because James Ryan emerged as a future Irish captain from a fixture such as this, it doesn’t follow that Dave Heffernan could automatically make a similar stride.

And so today, the raft of new caps can be forgiven for looking around the Aviva dressing-room and wondering just who amongst them might hope to return for many more days such as this.

The answer can only come from within.

James Hume is a case in point.

He slots into a midfield briefly vacated by Irish rugby’s most recognisable face, Henshaw; alongside is Stu McCloskey, who has accumulated a measly one cap every year since his 2016 debut.

Some factors are beyond such players’ control; clearly, other players are superior; Hume’s task is slowly challenge that assumption. And it begins on Saturday.

“I suppose it starts with putting in a performance this weekend and then when I go back to the province and we’re playing games again, it’s showing that I’m international quality,” says the 22-year-old.

“I want people to know when they are watching, this guy is a very good standard. I don’t want to go back and just drift through the emotions and be happy enough just being in one squad or being in a summer camp.

“I want to be Autumn internationals, Six Nations, consistently.

“It’s all in my control now. When I go back to Ulster, I just keep doing what I’ve been doing and build on it. I’ll take the learnings from here and try to transfer it back to the province.”

Three consecutive Schools' Cup titles at RBAI – alongside Michael Lowry – culminated in Hume developing afive-year plan with a coach who would also follow him to Ulster, Dan Soper.

Year three would end with him in possession of the Ulster jersey and it has done so; this summer stint might seem like he is ahead of himself but he clearly feels he deserves it.

Ask him to describe his character, on and off the field, and his breezy answer define the traits that might serve him well.

“As a person,” he begins, “confident but not cocky. Try and mix with everyone. I’d say I’m quite an energiser.

“That’s what I’m like in Ulster and it’s what I’m trying to be like here. I don’t want to be changing anything.

“And then on the pitch, also an energiser but in a rugby way. Lifting the team with my actions, whether that is winning a scrum penalty, or a jackal penalty, getting in with the boys.

“Or an explosive carry to get us over the gain-line. I feel like the way I play on the pitch represents how I am off the pitch.”

Originally excluded from this squad, and then leap-frogging Tom Daly in the pecking order after Garry Ringrose was scratched, maybe it’s a lucky break that having another Ulster man in midfield gets him his chance.

He has made the much of fortune with Ulster this season, another injury to Luke Marshall opening the door; Hume has glided through it.

"It could have gone either way at the start of the season,” he says, acknowledging physical fitness, rather than any mental light bulb moment, prompted his surge.

“I could have just said, 'It's a weird season', and drifted through it, waited until crowds came back and everything came back to normal, or else try to knuckle down and make the most of it.

"I feel that's the route I chose at the start of the season and getting those big games, the Champions Cup games against Toulouse and Gloucester.

“Learning from those losses, it feels like it's giving me great confidence playing against some of the best players in the world and challenging myself against Henshaw and Ringrose and seeing what their standard really is.

"So definitely, I feel that against opposition like that throughout the season and then coming in for these internationals obviously will benefit me.

“Stu has been massive for me, personally, for this season, since I came into the squad as well he was one of the first to take me under his wing and show me the ways.

"I was never nervous to ask him questions and he was always willing to help me out so it's great to have him there for my first cap.”

He intends it to be one of many.