‘I understand where I’m from and what I represent’ – Ireland legend Ronan O’Gara says taking England job would require a ‘big leap’

RONAN O’GARA says he’d have to think long and hard before accepting a role in the English set-up if one were offered.

The La Rochelle coach is seen as one of the front-runners to replace Eddie Jones after the World Cup, whether it’s as the head coach or working with his old Crusaders boss Scott Robertson.

Leicester Tigers coach Steve Borthwick is the favourite to get the gig, but RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney recently back-tracked on a prior commitment to appoint an Englishman and said the best candidate would be selected.

O’Gara has previously said he would be interested in the job because of the calibre of players available, but this morning he admitted that his playing history with Ireland and Munster would mean he’d need to take ‘a big leap’ into managing the old enemy.

Speaking on Off the Ball AM, the Corkman also suggested that he would be reluctant to work as an assistant again.

“It could be, it could not be either,” he said when it was suggested that a reunion with Robertson, with whom he teamed up at the Barbarians last week, would be a good match.

“There’s a lot to that, being the head man it’s very much your vision. Even two people who are very aligned sometimes don’t have the same vision.

“Then again, titles don’t really interest me too much and it’s just what role Scott would like to do, I would like to do and how you share responsibility.

“Even before that, it’s a big mental leap for me to decide upon.

“I wouldn’t have given that the time required, at the minute all I’ve said is that I wouldn’t rule it out, but if you were to commit to something like that I’d have to sit down with my family and work it out.

“Ultimately, I understand it’s a professional game and I understand where I’m from and what I represent so there’s a few stages before that becomes very hot.”

Speaking last week, Sweeney said: “If it was an English person it makes life a bit easier. The first priority is it’s got to be the right person, if they are English then that’s great.

“As a leading rugby nation we should be developing English coaches and an English style of play. That should be long-term and therefore the preference would be to have an English setup as far as I’m concerned.

“We said we’d announce in May. It could be earlier than that. Sometimes it’s not within your control.

“It’s in good shape. We’ve got a list of candidates we think could do a very good job. It’s not just the head coach, it’s the whole coaching set-up.”

O’Gara is happy at La Rochelle where he won the Heineken Champions Cup in his first season in sole charge and may prefer to remain in France until the Ireland job becomes available.

Andy Farrell was one of the RFU’s preferred candidates, but the IRFU tied him down to a two-year extension that runs until 2025.