South Africa's Munster duo Damian De Allende and RG Snyman are hoping to recover from their fire pit injuries in time to face the Lions

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber is hopeful that the burns suffered by Damian de Allende and RG Snyman in last weekend's fire pit accident will not keep the key duo out of the upcoming Lions tour.

De Allende and Snyman are due to meet with the specialist again on Friday, with Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham stating yesterday that it was too early to say if the pair would be fit enough to feature for the Springboks against the Lions.

The World Cup winning duo were injured in an incident involving Munster team-mates CJ Stander and Mike Haley, after De Allende claimed that one of the players threw petrol on the fire, which caused an explosion.

Nienaber, who spent a season working as Munster's defence coach under Rassie Erasmus, said he understood how such a bizarre incident could have taken place.

“Accidents happen and, as with any accident, it’s not ideal,” Nienaber said.

“But it’s not something we can control. I actually understand from my time in Munster and knowing what the weather is like, if you want to have a wood fire then you throw some petrol on and light it that way because the wood is often wet. I did the same.

“That’s the way it is done over there. They explained it to me, and it made sense. The fire just ran up into the canister, then the canister fell and ran up on to them.

“I’ve worked in a burns unit during my medical days, so I understand the pain of the recovery and healing process that they are now facing. So, we’ve wished them well and luckily it was largely superficial burns. It could have been worse, but it’s not going to be a deep scarring thing and they are going to get through it.

“Of course, it’s not ideal; as a head coach you’d want them to be fine and training, but now we have to make plans to get them into the mix as soon as possible while taking care of their well-being first and foremost.”

De Allende is expected to play a key role for the Boks, while Snyman had already been hoping to recover from a serious knee injury, which has kept him out since his Munster debut last year.

Nienaber made it clear that the health and fitness of both players would come first.

“I’ve spoken to both of them, and they are fine, that is the most important thing, and their families are fine,” he said.

“Often the first instinct is just to ask whether they are ready to play or not, but you need to first check on their well-being.

Read More

“They are seeing a burn specialist, and if he clears them to fly, or whenever he does, they’ll be on a plane back to us, bearing in mind they may need a couple of days to sort out logistics and flight times.’

Nienaber added that he was optimistic of the duo's chances of being available for the two warm-up Tests against Georgia in early July.

“If there is an infection, or if there was any other reason they can’t fly to us, then it would be challenging. But we will just need to be adaptable.”