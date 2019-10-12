Joey Carbery insists that he knew a big performance was coming from Ireland after an intense week of training.

'I think we are building well, it's hard to know where the peak is' - Joey Carbery hails Ireland's progress

Ireland took full advantage of the long run-in to the Samoa game and it paid dividends as Joe Schmidt's men delivered a much-improved performance despite playing the majority of the game with 14 men.

It was also the fittest Carbery has looked since he suffered an ankle injury at the start of August. The out-half was very sharp as he helped kill off Samoa.

"You can kinda feel it during the week at training," Carbery said of the mood within the squad last week.

"There was a good vibe. Monday and Tuesday were probably our best sessions of the campaign so far. There was a good vibe throughout the week.

"We needed to get a job done, go out and perform. It was a bit tougher playing with 14 but I don't think we conceded which shows we can come together and glue.

Ireland's Andrew Conway scores their seventh try against Samoa in the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash at the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Fukuoka, Japan. Photo: Reuters/Peter Cziborra

"I think we are building well, it's hard to know where the peak is. We've been together for so long we are clicking a bit now. It was great to get that good a performance.

"It was a low couple of days after the Japan game but - like I said a couple of times - Japan were a better team on the day.

"There was real character from the lads to come together, stick together and get the job done because it was tricky enough two teams."



Carbery brilliantly set up Andrew Conway's try and it's a move that the pair have regularly used with Munster.

Now back to full fitness, Carbery is ready to kick on into next weekend's quarter-final.

"I felt back to normal almost," he added.

"It was great to be back out there, with lads around me, yeah it was fun.

"I could see there was no one in the back field and he is always itching for that. I've done it a few times with Munster. He is a good man to chase after.

"I think the nature of the tournament obviously there was a down [point] but there is such an excitement around the place. There is a huge week coming up. Obviously one of the biggest weeks of our lives. There is a huge positive in that.

"We just know how much talent is in the group. We stick together. We try to block out as much negative as we can and we can overcome anything, we've done it before and we just need to do it again. I think the collective really shined today shows how strong the group is.



"Hopefully I'll be involved in some sort of way but I'm finally coming back to my normal self after the ankle. It was a tough couple of weeks but I'm delighted to be back."

