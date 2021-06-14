'I think he's a class player' - Andy Farrell surprised by James Ryan's Lions omission

Andy Farrell has called on his new-look Ireland squad to seize their opportunity over the coming weeks, as the head coach digs deeper into his talent pool.

11 uncapped players have been included in the group to take on Japan and the USA next month, with James Ryan handed the added responsibility of taking over as captain from Johnny Sexton for the summer Tests.

Ryan has long been viewed as a future Ireland captain and having worn the arm band for the first time last year, Farrell has already begun investing in the Leinster lock's leadership.

Farrell did, however, admit he was 'surprised' that the 24-year-old was overlooked by the Lions.

“I think he’s a class player, bordering on world class in my opinion,” Farrell said.

“James knows that there’s room to improve his game and one of those is his leadership role. He has come on leaps and bounds and we’ve invested a couple of times with James in that role.

“He’ll have learned some lessons from that and he’ll be looking forward to what’s ahead of him. I think his form since not getting selected for the Lions has been outstanding, actually.

“Some of his attack work has been top class, he’s lineout calling has really come on so he’s taking responsibility. There’ll be other guys that will be in that leadership group, which has yet to be decided that will step up and help James become a better captain also.”

Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney (Ulster), Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Paul Boyle (Connacht), Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley, Ross Molony (Leinster), Gavin Coombes, Fineen Wycherley (Munster) will all be hoping to earn their first caps in the coming weeks.

After a fine season with Munster, there is a lot of excitement around Coombes, who will be full of confidence when he links up with the 37-man squad on June 22.

"He certainly knows where the try line is, he certainly knows what his point of difference is going to continue to be throughout his career,” Farrell said of Coombes.

“I'm sure like everyone else coming into camp, he'll have to find his feet quickly. The international scene is a different world.

"He's one certainly with potential for the future. You look at the other guys that are in there, Nick Timoney and Paul Boyle, etc. are of the same ilk, I would have thought."

Farrell confirmed that in-form Connacht lock Gavin Thornbury missed out on selection, having recently undergone surgery on a shoulder injury.

Ulster prop Eric O'Sullivan is also said to be struggling with a shoulder issue, John Cooney is managing a neck problem, Ross Byrne has an ankle knock, while James Lowe has a back injury.

Ross Byrne's younger brother Harry is included in the squad, with Farrell excited about the 22-year-old's potential, as well as the return of the fit-again Joey Carbery.

“It’s bringing people back into the fold and seizing their opportunity,” the Ireland boss added.

“Joey has been out of the system for quite some time and you don’t get many windows like this one to give people time.

“We all know that at international level we need to find out, especially in those half-back positions, whether a player can come in and run the ship straight from the word go. So to give Joey that opportunity… He has been playing really well and his last game was his best.

“Harry has been injured quite a bit during the season but he is back to fitness now and we have been wanting to give him some time and exposure and this is the right time to do that.

“As far as Ross is concerned, I suppose he is in the same boat as Jack Carty or Luke McGrath or Kieran Marmion etc. Those guys have been in and done great jobs for us in the past and they will take a rest, albeit on standby to come back in, and they will be in line to come back in next year.”