'I never took it personally' - How Conor Oliver bounced back from rejection and injury

In early 2018 Conor Oliver posted a message on social media that is run of the mill for fellas extending their contracts. Living the dream? That’s pretty much how the song goes. “Thrilled to commit to Munster for another two years. Couldn’t ask for a better club and people to be involved with. Big thanks to everyone who helped me get here.”

The previous month Oliver had just returned from six months out after shoulder surgery. It hadn’t been straightforward. In a contact session one day in pre-season he had assumed the poaching position and was focused on stealing the ball when Stephen Archer arrived to help. Being rear-ended by 120kg of tighthead prop is not good.

Oliver’s shoulder popped. It was complicated by nerve damage which meant be couldn’t open or close his hand properly for a month. They had to wait for that to right itself before he could go under the knife. While he was scarred by the effect of a routine impact, it was the time lost in getting back on the road that melted his head.

So having missed half the season, at last he’s back. A Saturday night in Thomond Park against Connacht, he plays out of his skin. From a standing start he manages 80 minutes in a man-of-the-match performance. Munster move clear of the Cheetahs in their Pro14 conference and Oliver goes home that night feeling very good about life. Would new coach Johann van Graan be impressed with that? Well, of course he would.

“I remember going in on the Monday, delighted with myself, going: ‘OK this is where I kick on’,” Oliver says. “I’d had good performances for Munster in the past but I always felt I needed one more little push to get over that final hurdle and into the kind of nailed-on group. I thought I had proved myself, that I could play against the bigger teams. I had a meeting with Johann in the morning. I was going in expecting a ‘well done’. Let’s be honest, if you get a man-of-the-match performance you think you’re going to be playing the next week.”

The next game was the restart of the European campaign, a time when coaches load up their biggest guns. First a trip to Paris against Racing, then home to Castres.

“Then I’m there and he says: ‘We’re not going to go with you this week’. F**k. My heart just dropped. I remember going to him: ‘Like, what more can I do here?’ And he says: ‘Not much more, you can’t really do anything more’. In my head I was thinking well what’s the point in me being here if there’s not much more I can do and I’m still not getting picked? It was very disheartening. ‘This is all I can give you and if it’s not good enough then there’s not much point in me being here at the club’. We can all improve but I felt I had done my best in that situation and it still wasn’t enough to edge my way into the team.”

It was an illustration of how quickly in pro sport the picture can change. The nuts and bolts of Oliver’s contract extension had been explored with Rassie Erasmus, who was a fan of the flanker. In comes Van Graan and he doesn’t seem quite as keen. So it goes.

“I never took it personally,” he says. “I always try and keep a business head on when it comes to rugby cos if you let it get to you then you only feel worse. As you do, I felt sorry for myself for a day, and then came in with a positive attitude and kept training as hard as I could.”

The difference was he also started looking for a way out. So, boosted by the security of another couple of seasons’ pay cheques, he talked more often to his agent about a change of scenery.

“To be honest, at the start when I was deciding, I was a bit emotional, I was just so frustrated with the whole thing. I just wanted to get out. I was just so angry every week. It’s mentally draining as well. Going in every week and training as hard as you can but not playing. At the start I didn’t really want to leave but then I felt that I had to. I just wanted to play and I didn’t feel I was getting a fair shot at all. And it’s not as if I never moved before.”

Oliver’s first memory of rugby is playing for Skerries against Balbriggan in the middle of winter. He was six or seven. The next bit may be a stretch: “There was ice on the pitch. I don’t know where in Balbriggan it was but it was basically on the edge of a cliff. It’s funny, the last time I was home my mam reminded me of that. No kid or parent wanted to be there. If you did it today you’d be done for child abuse! It was mad.”

The coach had the heat in the car turned up full to try and ease the pain. Oliver was in tears with the cold. He was back for more the next week, and kept on coming until a shift from Skerries Community School to Blackrock College for sixth year took him out of the club scene — he was already a Leinster Youths player — and into a different world.

Oliver was swept away by the profile of the schools game at the top end. His best pal from Skerries, David O’Connor, had made the same journey a few years earlier and painted a colourful picture. “I remember going to a schools Junior Cup game and I was amazed that a school could have so much support. I didn’t know anything about this. I was from Skerries, I loved playing rugby but I didn’t really follow it if you know what I mean?

“With all the chanting it was like a football match. My mam worked for Shels and I used to go to all their games and my uncle, Mick Neville, used to play for them. So we were a big football family. In Skerries we’d play rugby on a Sunday and it was mainly just the coaches and parents and the lads on the bench at the game. The Rock thing was another world. To be honest I wish I had gone there earlier.”

He had Joey Carbery and Jeremy Loughman for company, both of whom had started in Athy. So throw in O’Connor and you had an interesting mix, all from Leinster’s club game, doing Irish rugby’s version of a Swiss finishing school. They remain a tight little crew, all currently earning their corn in the pro game.

The next big move in Oliver’s life was down the M7. He couldn’t make the jump from Leinster’s sub-academy to academy because of sheer weight of numbers. Dan Leavy and Josh van der Flier were already in the academy, and the road ahead was blocked with big-name back rowers. Never mind, the Irish system now is primed towards placing players rather than discarding them so there was the potential of north, west or south. Anthony Foley was keen. So Oliver headed to Limerick, tied up with Garryowen as back up, and settled in to what would be five mostly happy seasons with Munster. Limerick is, he says, where he did most of his growing up.

Oliver’s timing in heading to Connacht looks good on a few levels. Andy Friend is about to embark on his third season, by his own reckoning the point at which any head coach has shaped the squad himself. His three Munster recruits — Alex Wootton is on loan, while Sammy Arnold is longer term — will all add to the package, and he rates Oliver.

“It’s very competitive here cos everyone is there or thereabouts for a place,” Oliver says. “In Munster it was stacked with Irish (international) lads so most of the time you knew they were going to play the big games.

“But it’s different here. Lads know if they train well they’re in with a chance. Everyone’s only one position off starting.”

Then there is the way the game itself is evolving. If you were to plot rugby’s roadmap in the last 10 years alone there would be a fair number of sharp turns. The latest — to give more latitude to the poacher at the breakdown — swings nicely down Oliver’s avenue.

“It’s something I’m dying to get back to,” he says. “Before now you’d have to survive about four cleans, and they’d (referees) let lads take a couple of shots at you as well. It was ridiculous. Look, there has to be a balance as well — watching some of the Prem games over the last couple of weeks it was mad. Like once your man gets a touch on the ball the ref was blowing them (the defence). I think you should have some sort of grasp on the ball before getting the decision. If you survive the first cleaner, that would be a good rule. If you can do that then you’re obviously in a strong position.”

It’s one of the strongest elements in Oliver’s game. But there’s so much we’ve yet to see from him, stuff that will only become apparent by playing games. After his man-of-the-match performance on that January night in 2018 he would play only five more games that season. In 2018/19 it would be four games from start to finish. In the season just finishing, it was down to two.

In early January, under the cover of darkness but with Munster’s approval, he slipped over to Welford Road to spend a week with the Tigers and see how it went. He loved it, but the IRFU blocked him from playing an LV Cup game for them. He came back and settled into the role of an extra again.

For this afternoon, Oliver says he is buzzing. It’s a word he uses quite a bit, describing life post-Munster. It’s a fresh start against lads he had lived and worked with for most of the last five years, which adds to the interest. Barna is home now, to himself and Mac, his British bulldog. Connacht are his team. Second time around, this is his chance.