'I never took it personally' - How Conor Oliver bounced back from rejection and injury

Brendan Fanning Twitter Email

In early 2018 Conor Oliver posted a message on social media that is run of the mill for fellas extending their contracts. Living the dream? That’s pretty much how the song goes. “Thrilled to commit to Munster for another two years. Couldn’t ask for a better club and people to be involved with. Big thanks to everyone who helped me get here.”

The previous month Oliver had just returned from six months out after shoulder surgery. It hadn’t been straightforward. In a contact session one day in pre-season he had assumed the poaching position and was focused on stealing the ball when Stephen Archer arrived to help. Being rear-ended by 120kg of tighthead prop is not good.

Oliver’s shoulder popped. It was complicated by nerve damage which meant be couldn’t open or close his hand properly for a month. They had to wait for that to right itself before he could go under the knife. While he was scarred by the effect of a routine impact, it was the time lost in getting back on the road that melted his head.

