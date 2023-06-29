While many a 20-year-old would balk at the prospect of rising early, James McNabney is unconcerned by Ireland’s morning kick-off against Australia at the World Rugby under-20 Championship today.

The do-or-die game kicks-off at 11am South African time (10am Irish time) but, while usual match-day preparations have had to be shifted forward accordingly and the camp have been waking in the early hours for weeks to prepare, the Ballymena back-row is no stranger to such alarm calls.

"I milk the cows at home so getting up early in the morning isn't something I struggle with,” laughed the man who will switch from number eight to the blindside flank for the key clash.

"We've been preparing hard for that and I think it's worked. Players are awake at seven in the morning ready for a team meeting and we'll be ready for kick-off when it comes.

"We've been preparing for this to come up for a while. In the last four or five weeks we've been getting up early, everything was pushed to early in the morning, so the players were used to it.”

Pre-lunch kick-offs are not the only element of today’s game unique to tournament rugby with Richie Murphy’s Grand Slam winners having little time to make sense of Saturday’s topsy-turvy opening draw with England before facing up to the consequence of a game that is imperative to their hopes of claiming a place in the top-four bracket at the tournament.

“It doesn't seem long since we played but we've great physios and we're just working hard to get back and do as much as possible, get as much sleep as possible and recover,” added McNabney. “We're ready to go. The team's good to go.

"This is probably one of the biggest games of the year for us. It's do-or-die. If we lose this one we're probably not going to get top four. We originally started out saying we had to win all the games and that's slightly changed so there's more pressure added to this week.

"We can definitely do it and we need to get the win if we're planning to get into the top four.”

Australia have made ten changes to the side that defeated Fiji on Saturday, compared to just four from Ireland, and there have been concerns that the considerable rain in the Western Cape of late will result in another energy-sapping pitch out in Paarl.

Like the early start, though, McNabney looks at it as just another taste of home.

"Yeah, a few flashbacks to schoolboy rugby,” he said.

“I started out at Cambridge House which wouldn't have been a big rugby school. The pitches were never perfect now but it suited my brand of rugby. I've enjoyed it. The pitch is grand, you just have to get into a flow and get going.

"At the end of the (England) game we were very tired as a pack, the legs were drained. I kind of suit that pitch, I'm used to that environment.

"The legs were sore after the game, but we've recovered well and are good to go.

"The pitch is heavy, but there's not much we can do about it. Both teams are in the same circumstances, we just have to get on with it.”

While the here and now is certainly the focus, his place in an Irish underage pack sees McNabney following in the recent footsteps of Rueben Crothers, Harry Sheridan and David McCann.

That trio have all now graduated from the Ulster Academy with the latter pair playing considerable roles in Dan McFarland’s senior side last year.

As he prepares for his second year in the Academy next season, McNabney sees growth in both his levels of belief and maturity across two seasons togging out for Murphy’s side.

"There's an element of having the confidence, and being more brave now that I've seen what I can face, knowing what's coming,” he said. “Being brave and knowing that you're able to be there.

"All players, they all worked hard to be here. Every step along the way we've been fighting to get here, so (now it’s) just being brave, and going and getting it.

“Rueben Crothers has been a big inspiration to me. He was the captain of the under-20s last year. He's a friend in Ulster.

"We were in the Academy together, we trained hard together. He's helped me along the way and I'd say I'm definitely more mature than I was this time last year. I'd like to hope so anyway.

“He's definitely helped me along the way, as well as Willie Faloon as a coach.

“(McCann and Sheridan are) two massive players within the squad at Ulster, and it's quite a challenge to have to compete against those types of players.

"That's the environment you need to play professional rugby. I look forward to the task at hand.”