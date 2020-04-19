| 8.2°C Dublin

'I kind of got shunned for a while' - Greg O'Shea on why he chose rugby over fame after Love Island

Greg O'Shea chose Sevens rugby over fame after winning Love Island. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Greg O&#039;Shea chose Sevens rugby over fame after winning Love Island. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Greg O'Shea chose Sevens rugby over fame after winning Love Island. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Greg O'Shea chose Sevens rugby over fame after winning Love Island. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor

ADVERSITY is nothing new to Greg O’Shea, so after a bit of initial disappointment he took the news that his Olympic dream is on hold for another year in his stride.

Sure, it means he’ll have to work out a new contract with the IRFU since his current deal expires in 2020 and it affects some big decisions he’s facing on his future, but having turned his back on stardom after co-winning ‘Love Island’ in pursuit of his goal he won’t be deterred.

The Limerick native instantly became the most famous man in Irish rugby after winning the reality television show last year. His Instagram following of 1.2 million is five times that of Johnny Sexton and since returning home he’s picked up television and radio work as well as brand ambassadorships.