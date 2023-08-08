‘I just want to keep enjoying it’ – Rejuvenated Stuart McCloskey thought his days for Ireland were numbered

Stuart McCloskey sat at home early last summer, doing his best to come to terms with what he believed was the writing on the wall concerning his international career.

Despite making his Ireland debut under Joe Schmidt, McCloskey never really felt like his face fitted in terms of what the former Ireland head coach wanted from an inside centre.

So, when Andy Farrell took over and wiped the slate clean, McCloskey looked at his Ireland hopes with renewed vigour but was forced to stay patient to the point of feeling he may never get to pull on the green jersey again.

The Bangor man has always understood the world-class competition for places in Ireland’s midfield, but even so, being left out of the original squad to travel to New Zealand last year was a major blow. Indeed, McCloskey felt like it was the final nail in the coffin.

With two extra midweek games against the Maori All Blacks, he had hoped for a chance to impress, yet it was only when his Ulster team-mate James Hume had his tour ended by a groin injury that McCloskey got the call.

There was a sense of better late than never about McCloskey’s fate, and having impressed in the win over the Maori All Blacks in Wellington, he made the most of his second chance.

Since then, from last November’s games and through the Grand Slam campaign, Farrell has placed a huge amount of trust in McCloskey, who has paid it back in spades.

Having turned 31 on Sunday, a day after he scored a try and clocked up another start in the Ireland No 12 jersey, McCloskey is grateful for Farrell’s faith in him.

“Last summer, when I wasn’t involved in the tour to New Zealand, I probably thought that I wouldn’t play for Ireland too much again,” McCloskey admitted.

“To get that opportunity and come back in to play so many games has been a dream. I have really enjoyed being here.

“I just want to keep enjoying it while I’m here, and hopefully, I’ll get on that plane (to France) and play a pretty big role when we get out there in what should be a pretty big World Cup for us,” he added.

Sometimes all players need is a bit of luck, and although good fortune is part of McCloskey’s rebirth, he has earned his place in the Ireland squad on the back of a long run of consistent form with Ulster.

“I don’t think I played my best for Ireland before when I got the opportunity,” he continued.

“I think I got six caps before the start of this year. I had a decent game against the Maori All Blacks when I went out there. It’s just luck a lot of the time.

“Bundee (Aki) and Robbie (Henshaw) are playing brilliantly for the last five or six years at ‘12’ and ‘13’ for Ireland and the Lions as well, so it was pretty hard to break in when they were two of the best ‘12s’ in the world for a good number of years.

“Hopefully, in the last year, I have shown that when I do get an opportunity in a team like this that I can play well and be in that sort of calibre of player.”

Unlike the other centres in the Ireland squad, McCloskey is a specialist ‘12’, which some people fear may hinder his hopes of making the final 33-man World Cup squad.

However, McCloskey doesn’t quite see it that way.

“Not so much in this team, but when Joe (Schmidt) was coaching, it definitely hindered me in terms of getting games as I just play ‘12’.

“But Robbie (Henshaw) is a world-class ‘13’ when he plays there, Ringer (Ringrose) is the best ‘13’ in the world at the minute.

“I think I am a pretty good ‘12’ and if I play there, the other guys can move around and be just as good in other positions, so I hope it doesn’t hinder me.

“But if it does, it is what it is. I like to play ‘12’ pretty well and I think I’ve played it very well over the last ten years of professional rugby, so it is what it is. If I don’t get selected because I just play ‘12’, then that’s just what it is.”

Like many of his team-mates on the cut mark, McCloskey has been doing the maths in his head, trying to figure out if there will be a seat for him on the plane to France when Farrell names his squad on August 28.

“I’d say guys would lie to you and tell you no, but I’m sure they do and that they’ve looked at squads,” added McCloskey, who is part of the squad that departed yesterday for a training camp in Portugal.

“I know I have looked at squads in the past and at who normally goes and what the make-up of the squad will be. But who knows who will be in it?

“I’m sure you guys will name probable squads and all that and you probably won’t be too far off either the way this team has been going.

“Listen, four centres went to the last World Cup. Hopefully, there’s four that go to this World Cup and I’m one of them.

“I started seven of the last nine/ten games at ‘12’ and we have won them all, so hopefully that puts me in fairly good stead that I can be trusted in fairly big games. I felt I trained pretty well coming into this. Hopefully, I have shown I can really achieve and perform at this level over the last year or so.”