| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I just want to be the best I can be for Clermont and Ireland’ - Linda Djougang relishing her new French adventure

After 18 months balancing her rugby with her work on a Covid ward in Tallaght Hospital, Linda Djougang is excited about her new French adventure

Ireland prop Linda Djougang has signed for Clermont Expand

Close

Ireland prop Linda Djougang has signed for Clermont

Ireland prop Linda Djougang has signed for Clermont

Ireland prop Linda Djougang has signed for Clermont

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Linda Djougang is on her break from her shift in the Covid-19 ward at Tallaght Hospital as she sits on the phone and considers the opportunity that is unfolding in front of her.

For 18 months, she has balanced life as a nurse on the frontline with her rugby and her World Cup ambitions and now she is ready to give her sporting ambitions her full focus.

Yesterday, the IRFU announced that they had brokered a deal with ASM Romagnat Rugby, Clermont Auvergne’s sister club and the current French champions, for their star prop to move to France for a year and become a full-time athlete.

Most Watched

Privacy