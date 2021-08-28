‘I just want to be the best I can be for Clermont and Ireland’ - Linda Djougang relishing her new French adventure

Linda Djougang is on her break from her shift in the Covid-19 ward at Tallaght Hospital as she sits on the phone and considers the opportunity that is unfolding in front of her.

For 18 months, she has balanced life as a nurse on the frontline with her rugby and her World Cup ambitions and now she is ready to give her sporting ambitions her full focus.

Yesterday, the IRFU announced that they had brokered a deal with ASM Romagnat Rugby, Clermont Auvergne’s sister club and the current French champions, for their star prop to move to France for a year and become a full-time athlete.

Her excitement is palpable as she speaks down the phone about the prospect of dedicating herself fully to her sport in what she hopes will be a World Cup year.

In two weeks, Djougang and her Ireland team-mates will embark on their mission to qualify for next year’s showcase event in New Zealand by winning a four-team tournament in Italy. Then, they want to perform on the biggest stage.

In between, she’ll move to the Massif-Central on a new adventure.

“When the opportunity came, I thought I’ve finished everything I wanted to achieve, I have my degree and I passed my driving test. It’s just me taking a gap year to focus on rugby,” she explains.

“Rugby and work takes a toll, it’s the passion that you have for what you do on and off the pitch.

“I stayed (on the Covid ward) all the way through, kept putting my head down and giving everything that I could. We were all in the same position, trying to balance my life around rugby and nursing.

“Every single day there is a challenge that you have to overcome. There’s different ways of looking at it, you can look at it in a negative way or a positive way and try to just go through it and get something positive out of it.

“Not every day is going to be positive, but you work towards it.”

Having the structure and enjoyment of her rugby routine away from work was a major help.

“Rugby was and is still so important in my daily life,” she says.

“To have something outside of nursing, of being in the hospital across the day and being on my feet.

“Rugby and nursing are completely different things, so I count myself very lucky; even looking at my colleagues and trying to get them to have a pastime, something to get away mentally for your own mental health – when you’re constantly turning on the news and it’s the same subject every single day, it’s not really helpful.

“I’m really lucky I have the girls and rugby there to keep me going.

“People don’t really think like that, what they do is just work and there’s no escape from it.

“For me, coming to the weekend, coming to training I’m just buzzing because there’s just something completely different and I’m seeing different faces.

“At the same time, although it’s really good to enjoy your rugby it’s also so tense because you have to perform.”

With increased vaccination rates, the workload has eased but with big games on the horizon the players have to be hyper-vigilant.

“You always have to watch your environment, especially heading into a World Cup qualification tournament,” she says. “We have a strict bubble, I have never really lost focus on my environment, it’s a constant thing because I’m higher risk compared to the girls.

“Working on the frontline, I’m constantly just really scared because I want to be involved and one simple thing could ruin everything for me and the girls that have been working so hard.”

Even with everything else going on, Djougang has used her voice to highlight injustice and to raise awareness of the danger of Covid-19.

Last summer, she gave a powerful interview to the Leinster website about her own experiences of racism having moved to Ireland from Cameroon at the age of nine.

It would have been easy to keep her head down, but she wants to be a force for good.

“That’s really what comes with the responsibility of representing your country,” she says.

“A lot of people don’t have that voice, it’s a privilege for me to be able to get heard and tell my story and people’s stories through me.

“It’s very important, especially for the causes that are important. With Covid and what I do outside the pitch, it’s so important that there’s awareness.

“Some people know better than I do, but if someone can make a difference in someone’s life that’s enough.

“Even my own family, having a voice for them and for black people in Ireland. People who have shared my story, who have similar stories – I’m so grateful, it’s something I can never take for granted.



“Coming to Ireland at nine years old, I’d never have seen myself being the person I am today.

“Knowing that I have a voice in Ireland and I have people looking up to me, I can only do good for them.”

Right now, rugby is her major focus. The qualifiers and the World Cup have been pushed back by a year and several dates were mooted before September 2021 was set in stone.

Ireland must overcome Italy, Spain and Scotland to progress and Djougang knows the pressure is on.

“Everything that we’ve spoken about was always going towards the World Cup qualifiers. It’s massive pressure but we need to put that aside; put everything that comes with that in a box and just be in our own head, our own bubble and focus on ourselves delivering,” she says.

“We have one chance to take, this opportunity doesn’t come every single day – it’s once every four or even five years. This is really what we worked for since I started playing for Ireland.

“I went to watch the Women’s World Cup in Ulster in 2017 and I remember them not qualifying (from their group) – it was a dream of mine to play at a World Cup, I was crying and I wasn’t even in the Ireland team or being considered.”

Even then, just a few years after taking up the sport, she was confident that she could be involved in this campaign.

“I knew within me that I’d get there.

“I knew we’d need to qualify to get to the next World Cup. That day in Belfast, I wasn’t in the Ireland team but I knew I’d be part of the team to qualify. Something inside me told me that I’d be in that team.

“I always knew within me that if I’m the best I can get there.

“There was something in me that knew I just needed to put my head down and work and work. I knew that I wanted to be part of qualifying.

“Playing at a World Cup has always been a goal of mine, it’s what every international player dreams of; to represent your country at a World Cup is the equivalent of an Olympics for us.

“So, I feel like we have worked so hard and we cannot miss this opportunity.

“It’s so important that we don’t disappoint, that when young girls see us play they have hopes that we will win and go to a World Cup and qualify for the next one and wouldn’t have to go through this whole qualification again.”

Moving to France is part of that process and Djougang, a native French speaker, hopes her year as a full-time athlete will make her a better player.

“They’re a really good team, they have such a good relationship with the IRFU so I’m just buzzing to see what I can give them and what they can give me back,” she says.

“I just want to be the best player for them and also represent Ireland. Play well for them and play well for my country.

“I’m looking forward to being able to play rugby and recover. It will make a massive difference to my game.

“It will give me an experience of playing at that level.”

And with that, it was back to the ward and the patients for a few more weeks. A different life beckons, Djougang has earned the opportunity.