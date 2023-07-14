'I honestly believe that the best is yet to come' - Andy Farrell backs Ireland to win U-20 World Cup

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has hailed the U-20 team's character in getting to this evening's World Rugby Championship final against France and believes the best is yet to come from Richie Murphy's young men.

Currently working with the senior side at the High Performance Centre in north Dublin as they prepare for the World Cup in France, Farrell says he has been impressed with the way the next generation have handled a tough tournament on and off the pitch.

They drew their opening game against England and had to battle their way past Australia, Fiji and hosts South Africa to book their place in the Cape Town finale, while dealing with the impact of the tragic death of Greig Oliver, whose son Jack was part of the squad, and the tragedy in Ios which claimed the lives of two former St Michael's College students.

"First of all I'm absolutely delighted with how they have handled themselves throughout the tournament - on and off the field," the Ireland coach told IRFU TV.

"On the field, the way they've grown as a team; World Cups always take their own course and there's ups and downs. In the first game (against England) it didn't really go according to plan, but they stuck to their task and got through that and improved massively in the second game.

"Whenever they've come under pressure or with momentum swings in a game, they've always got back to task and that's the sign of a confident team who believes in how they play the game.

"That's the message I've sent to them. What they're doing for the people back home, for the people they're trying to inspire - they've hit the nail on the head. I'm super proud of them.

"The boys are all here in camp, we're delighted to see how they're handling themselves and handling that pressure as well."

And Farrell believes that Gus McCarthy's men can save their best for last with one final push at the Athlone Stadium.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, because in World Cups things don't always go your way and you've got to be ready for those moments, to ride out the storm and get through that and that's exactly what they've done," Farrell said.

"They believe in their own game, they play their own way on both sides of the ball and certainly from a set-piece point of view they've been outstanding.

"That's what you need, to understand that the opposition will have their purple patches but to keep being true to yourselves.

"I honestly believe that the best is yet to come, that momentum's on their side. I'm looking forward to getting home from camp - the lads have a weekend off - and to sit down and watch the game, I wish them all the best."