Ulster and Ireland star Jared Payne has spoken about the recurrent headaches that have been kept him sidelined since last year's Lions tour of New Zealand.

'I haven't been quite right' - Jared Payne opens up on the headaches issue that has sidelined him since the Lions tour

The New Zealand-born centre has not played any rugby since the Lions meeting with the Chiefs on June 20 when he was struck with a headache-related problem.

The 32-year-old has been training with Ulster but has been suffering from recurrent headaches after sessions. Payne has been involved in some coaching at Ulster while he recovers but admitted that he is unsure of when, or if, he will be able to return to playing duties.

"I was playing in that Chiefs game and took a bit of a whack towards the end of it," he told Ulster Rugby TV "I had to come off but I didn’t think anything of it, (I was just) a little bit headachey and sore that week, but nothing too bad.

"Come the captain’s run day for the next game, I think it was the following Tuesday, I got home and got back on the bus and felt a bit travel sick, pretty yuck. "Ever since then I haven’t been quite right.

"It’s been a bit stop-start. There’s been times when it hasn’t been too bad and other times when it’s been pretty bad. "We’ve tried different things to get it right and been trying to get back but unfortunately nothing has cleared everything up just yet.

"We’ll see how we go with a bit of rest over the next month and go from there."

Online Editors