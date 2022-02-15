‘I have made some tough decisions, but this was an easy one’ – Tadhg Beirne confirms IRFU contract extension

Tadhg Beirne has, as expected, signed an IRFU contract that commits him beyond the next World Cup to at least July 2025 and declared it was the easiest decision of his career.

Munster lock Scarlets, who turned down a higher bid from the Welsh side to return to Ireland in 2018, made his Ireland debut against Australia on the 2018 Summer Tour and featured in every game of Ireland’s 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign.

He 27 caps for Ireland and he was selected for the 2021 British and Irish Lions squad featuring in the first two Tests of the series against the Springbok.

"I have made some tough decisions in my career, but this was an easy one,” said the utility back-row forward.

Read More

“I am grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey - my family, my partner and the different coaches along the way who helped me become a better player.

“Representing Munster, Ireland and the Lions over the past few seasons has been fantastic and I am looking forward to contributing in red and green in the years to come."

Beirne came through the system at Leinster but joined Welsh outfit Scarlets in 2016, winning a PRO12 title in 2017.

In 2018, he joined Munster, making his debut for the southern province against Glasgow Warriors in September of that year.

Read More

Tadhg’s journey to a green jersey has not been a straight line, but he backed himself and proved his quality,” said IRFU performance director David Nucifora.

“Since his return to Ireland in 2018, he has continued to improve his game and illustrate his worth to both Munster and Irish rugby with the consistency and quality of his performances."