‘I had to check myself into rehab’ – Australian rugby star Kurtley Beale opens up on alcohol battle

Australia rugby star Kurtley Beale has revealed that he entered into rehab to deal with alcohol issues before the Lions tour in 2013.

The gifted playmaker, who has had stints in the northern hemisphere with Wasps and Racing 92, has revealed that after an alcohol-fuelled fight with a team-mate while with the Melbourne Rebels, he decided to get help.

“I checked myself into rehab. It came off the back end of the Rebels, me getting in a stink with one of the other players,” Beale said in Stan Sport’s ‘Kurtley: My Story.’

“I made a bit of a porkchop of myself and absolutely deserved every sanction and everything like that. It was the time there where things weren’t going right for me. I had to get help.

“With the support going back to my pillars, they pretty much said, maybe let’s go down this route and try find yourself a bit. It was pretty tough.

“You think as a young kid you know everything, right? You know everything. I always see it as it’s all learnings. It’s a time for growth and I found that period really helpful because it was all about reconnecting with my identity because I lost it.

“I didn’t know who I was. When you don’t have that sense of who you are and that attachment of yourself then you lose yourself by not staying true to yourself.”

Beale overcame his issues in time for that summer’s visit of the Lions, and was also a key squad member when Australia reached the World Cup final in 2015.