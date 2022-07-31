| 14.7°C Dublin

I got around 25 concussions in my last season ... madness

Bernard Jackman

&lsquo;There was a huge focus on the &lsquo;hit&rsquo; in the scrum ... The force through my neck and shoulders was immense.&rsquo; Photo by Matt Browne / Sportsfile Expand

Almost two years ago, on August 23, 2020, I received an email from a London-based law firm which was putting together a legal action on behalf of former rugby players.

We have over 70 former players, including 10 from Ireland, showing symptoms suggesting neurological complications, such as migraines, loss of memory, insomnia, depression and an inability to concentrate,” wrote the solicitor from Ryla nds. “Once we go public, we believe we will be looking at an epidemic.”

