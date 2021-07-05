'I got a little bit emotional' - Finlay Bealham on missing his parents and scoring his first Ireland try

Ireland's Finlay Bealham is tackled by Timothy Lafaele of Japan during Saturday's friendly at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Finlay Bealham hasn't seen his parents in two years and as he stood for the anthems at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, his mind wandered towards those back home in Australia.

Looking up to the stands, Bealham was glad he had what he describes as his 'Galway family' in attendance, as his partner Sarah and her family were watching on, in support.

It's 11 years now since Bealham moved to Ireland and while he might be well-used to being so far away from home, the last couple of years, during the pandemic, have been tough.

The 29-year-old's parents Amanda and Roy have been regular visitors to the Sportsground and the Aviva, but they would have particularly enjoyed being able to be in Dublin when their son scored his first international try.

"Singing the anthems, I got a little bit emotional," Bealham admitted.

"I knew if I had this opportunity and they were able to come watch it, they would be here and support me. I was just imagining them sitting there in the stadium. Look, I hope I did them proud.

"I don’t think they’d have gone to bed, they probably had a bit of champagne, enjoying that win, they’re diehard supporters. We’ll be on the phone to them. We really miss them."

Bealham put in a big shift in Ireland's 39-31 win over Japan, as the Connacht tighthead looked to take full advantage of Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter's absence.

"Oh, 100pc, obviously with the two boys getting selected for the Lions and, unfortunately for Ports having to pull out, the by-product of that is it was an opportunity for me," Bealham said.

"But I suppose it was just about coming in, we had 12 days to prepare for this game and making sure I was up to speed with everything, feeling confident. I got the opportunity to start, which was my goal coming in, to get the win, look I’m delighted.

Read More

"For me, it was great to be wearing the No. 3 jersey and get the win in front of some, do you know it’s been a long time without fans, after that length of time you really miss them. Though we only had 3,000 it felt like a full house, it felt class man, it was top class."

Bealham is hoping to feature again on Saturday, when Ireland host the USA, but the prop knows Andy Farrell may decide to give John Ryan and Tom O'Toole more game-time.

"I would love to play again next weekend and get another run out," Bealham added.

"But I won't be going talking to the big man (Farrell), I'll keep me head down and do the review process, make sure the body is all good, come in ready to rumble and onto the next one."