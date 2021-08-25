'I feel a little bad for the Lions guys' - James Lowe is rested and ready for the new season after overcoming hamstring injury

Leinster and Ireland star James Lowe says he feels sorry for the Lions players who completed a 12 month season in South Africa earlier this month.

In contrast, the winger's 2020/21 campaign came to an end in April when he tore a tendon in his hamstring and sat out most of the Rainbow Cup and Ireland's clashes with Japan and the United States.

He's back in training and feeling good ahead of the United Rugby Championship campaign that kicks off in less than a month's time.

"I tore a tendon in my hammy in that La Rochelle game," he said.

"It was one of those ones where I could have made it a lot worse if I'd kept trying,

"It took a lot longer to recover from, it was one of those ones where I really wanted to get back but by being a little bit naive it did me more damage than good.

"I really just had to stamp it out and say: 'look, you're not going to be playing for the rest of the season'. Once I'd accepted that, it healed a lot quicker.

"I'm back, fully fit. I'm running around and getting flogged. We're ready to rumble."

Lowe admits that the injury may have come at a good time considering the length and intensity of his first international season.

"Potentially, I feel a little bit bad for those Lions guys," he said.

"The tour wasn't what everyone was expecting by any means, but the fact they played rugby for almost a year consistently is something no body should be used to.

"It came at a timely time, now we're back fully fit and ready to rumble."

Lowe watched the Lions from a distance and was impressed with the performance of his Leinster teammates Robbie Henshaw, Jack Conan and Tadhg Furlong.

"Everyone from Leinster really put their hand up during the series," he said.

"Robbie played amazing, Tadhg and Jack as well. A lot of people were very surprised with his inclusion, but I've seen him work from Monday to Friday and to be able to string together a few games - the old nickname of 'The Italian Assassin' might not stick anymore. We'd say he's played 25 Tests and 20 of them were against Italy!

"No, all of them. Tadhg is an absolute freak, he's had his injury problems - same as Jack.

"Robbie's a man amongst men. He's belting people. What surprises me is the way he plays the game, he's so physical that you shouldn't be able to do that for 11 months of the year. You need to give the boy a break.

"But, he's tough as nails, a smart footballer and he played an outstanding tournament."

The ultra physical games in South Africa drew plenty of criticism, but Lowe was still enthralled and sees it as a missed opportunity for the Lions.

"There are some trends that will definitely come out of it, South Africa played to their strengths," he said.

"They've got some of the biggest humans in the world in that forward pack, the LIons' forward pack didn't roll over by any means but the South Africans have a game-plan and they stuck to it.

"I don't think the game of rugby will lean towards that, it's based on the personnel that you have,

"I'm sure they'll be scratching their heads, they'd a lot of opportunity in that third Test.

"It's easy to say from the couch, but the thing that let them down was probably their set-piece.

"The first maul try in that third Test, I thought they'd switched on and really done something well here and then they got a few more opportunities just before half-time.

"They missed the lineout, (Eben) Etsebeth gets a steal off a one-man jump so you're talking about the throw from the hooker, things like that.

"It wasn't champagne rugby, but it was a Test series we were all glued to."